Ricciardo: "Fairytale ending didn't happen" if F1 career over

Daniel Ricciardo has conceded "maybe the fairytale ending didn't happen" in his run to 18th at the Singapore Grand Prix if it was his last ever Formula 1 race.

RB reserve Liam Lawson has been heavily linked to his drive for the remainder of the season, with Ricciardo unable to show significant improvement across his return to F1 after sitting out for half of 2023.

Although Ricciardo remained cagey on his future over the weekend, he was evidently deflated after a difficult race in which he was the last of the remaining cars on track - albeit with the fastest lap in his pocket after making a late third stop for soft tyres.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Ricciardo said that he was "proud" of his 13 years racing in F1 and added that although he paid little attention to F1's 'driver of the day' award, he admitted it meant "a little something" to receive it in what could have been his final grand prix.

"I have to acknowledge why I came back after the McLaren stint, and I always said I didn't want to come back just to be on the grid," said Ricciardo.

"I wanted to try and fight back at the front and get back with Red Bull. Obviously, it didn't come to fruition, so then I also have to ask myself the question 'what else can I achieve? What else is there to really go for?

"I put my best foot forward. Let's say maybe the fairytale ending didn't happen, but I also have to look back on what's been 13 or so years and I'm proud.

"Typically the driver of the day thing is maybe not something us drivers look too much into, but today I can say it's something I'm appreciative of. So that one means a little something."

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo also told F1 TV that he had "a lot of emotions because I'm aware that could be it. I think it's also just [being] exhausted after the race.

"There's so much, just like a flood of many emotions and feelings and exhaustion and the cockpit is something that I got very used to for many years, and I just wanted to savour the moment."

Speaking about his race, Ricciardo noted that having been dumped out in Q1, RB elected to try something different with his soft-tyre start to the race, but was unable to make up too much ground.

He was able to sneak a fastest lap at the end of the race, which could prove crucial in former team-mate Max Verstappen's title race with Lando Norris, the McLaren driver having been set for the bonus point until Ricciardo's last-gasp effort.

"Obviously after qualifying out of position yesterday, we knew we had to try something and maybe you get a safety car at the right time.

"From what I understand, it was a tough race for overtaking. Not too many people were carving through cars. We went aggressive at the beginning on the soft and just thought maybe we get lucky at some point, but, uh, it wasn't to be.

"If Max wins by a point, then I just guaranteed myself a nice Christmas present!"