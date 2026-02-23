Damon Hill makes Williams return after Jenson Button's exit

Damon Hill will return to Williams as its official ambassador for the 2026 Formula 1 campaign, just weeks after Jenson Button left that role for Aston Martin.

It comes on the 30th anniversary of Hill clinching the world title at the British outfit, where he spent half of his eight-year F1 career, taking 21 of his 22 grand prix victories.

The 65-year-old will be part of a three-person ambassadorial team, alongside former team-mate and 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve plus three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick.

“Williams is truly a special place for me and where some of the defining moments of my career took place,” said Hill, who in recent years has been a Sky Sports F1 pundit before departing at the end of 2025.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been part of this sport and to have achieved what I did, and returning as an ambassador is a real privilege. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the team’s history and help to support its legacy and future.”

Hill is effectively replacing fellow world champion Button, who earlier in February announced that he had departed Williams to become an ambassador at Aston Martin on a multi-year basis.

Damon Hill became world champion at the 1996 Japanese GP Photo by: Sutton Images

The Briton, who made his F1 debut with Williams in 2000, held his job at the Grove-based squad for five seasons, but is now supporting Aston’s “media, partner and commercial” activities.

This comes ahead of the 2026 season, which will debut wholesale regulation changes at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 6-8 March, where Williams will arrive expecting to be firmly in the midfield fight.

“It’s an honour to welcome Damon back to Williams,” said team principal James Vowles. “Few individuals represent this team quite like him.

“Damon played a defining role in one of the most successful eras in our history, becoming a world champion with Williams and leaving a legacy that continues to inspire the team today.

“We’re also delighted that Jamie Chadwick and Jacques Villeneuve will continue with us as ambassadors.

“Together, they form an impressive line-up that reflects everything Williams stands for: our history, our commitment to opening doors and developing talent, and our ambition to compete at the very highest level again.

“Having figures like them representing Williams as we move forward is something we’re immensely proud of.”

Although this’ll be Hill’s first season in the job, Villeneuve, who is the last driver to have won Williams the world title, joined in 2025 while Chadwick started in 2024 and she will also advise the team’s latest F1 Academy recruit Jade Jacquet.