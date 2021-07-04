Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move Next / Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

By:

Toto Wolff has revealed that the damage sustained to Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes Formula 1 car cost around 30 points in downforce, causing his fall to fourth place.

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

Hamilton had moved up to second place in the opening stint of the race after starting fourth on the grid, running clear of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and McLaren’s Lando Norris after pitting for the hard tyre.

But shortly into the second stint, Mercedes informed Hamilton that he had picked up some damage to the left-rear of his car that was costing him downforce. It caused Hamilton’s lap times to drop and allow both Bottas and Norris to close up. Bottas was waved by Hamilton, with Norris then passing for third place one lap later.

A second stop included a balance change on Hamilton’s car, but he could not bridge the gap to Norris, finishing 26 seconds behind in fourth place.

Speaking after the race in Austria, Mercedes F1 boss Wolff revealed that the initial suspicions were that it had cost around 30 points of downforce, marking a big loss in performance.

“We have calculated that we lost about 30 points, but that isn’t a number that is not checked yet,” Wolff explained. “But there was quite a loss in performance, and that meant he was pushing the tyres in a direction that wouldn’t have made it to the end probably.

“So we wanted to evaluate what his performance really was after the damage, and whether it was possible that Valtteri could have protected against Lando, but that wasn’t possible.

“He was also fair towards Valtteri to do his own race, and this is when we decided to switch, obviously understanding that we would lose P3 to McLaren.”

Asked how much lap time that loss of downforce was equivalent to, Wolff felt it was “very difficult to say”.

“It’s just a first guess on what we see on the sensors,” Wolff said. “That also, you can’t really translate that onto lap time.”

Hamilton said after the race that he was unsure where he picked up the damage, but Mercedes believed it was at the final corner where drivers regularly used the exit kerb.

“I think it was around lap 30, out of Turn 10, where there’s a pretty aggressive kerb,” Wolff said.

“We didn’t see that was a driving mistake. It was pretty much the load that accrued, and we need to analyse why that was.”

Read Also:

The drop to fourth cost Hamilton yet more ground in the F1 title race to Max Verstappen, who extended his drivers’ championship lead to 32 points with a third straight victory.

“Of course, losing every point is a blow, and he lost, what was it, six points compared to finishing second,” Wolff said. “Adding that all up is obviously making the whole momentum going in the wrong direction.

“But this is so far from over. He’s 32 points behind Max. That’s a DNF away. And he’s in the hunt again.

“If we look at Baku and the potential, and we look at the other races, overall, we just need to up our game, make less mistakes, and continue to understand the car better.

“Then we’re still massively in the hunt.”

shares
comments
Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

Previous article

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

Next article

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria

1 h
2
Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents

1 h
3
Formula 1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez

1 h
4
Formula 1

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

52 min
5
Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

55 min
Latest news
Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP
Formula 1

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP

13m
Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving
Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

29m
Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce
Formula 1

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

52m
Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move
Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

55m
Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Vettel handed three-place grid penalty for Austrian GP 00:43
Formula 1
8 h

Formula 1: Vettel handed three-place grid penalty for Austrian GP

Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
9 h

Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Austrian GP- Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth .mp4 03:52
Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021

Formula 1: Austrian GP- Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth .mp4

Formula 1: Hamilton extends Mercedes contract until end of 2023 00:24
Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton extends Mercedes contract until end of 2023

Formula 1: Hamilton says 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton says "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull gap

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP Austrian GP
Formula 1

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move Austrian GP
Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
How 'copy/paste' Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache
Formula 1

How 'copy/paste' Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache

Hamilton predicts "easy cruise win" for Verstappen in Austria Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts "easy cruise win" for Verstappen in Austria

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime
Formula 1

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes: “No distractions” from Hamilton F1 contract amid title fight Austrian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: “No distractions” from Hamilton F1 contract amid title fight

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until end of 2023 Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until end of 2023

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Trending Today

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce
Formula 1 Formula 1

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance Prime

The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
8 h
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Prime

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice Prime

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his teammate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce
Formula 1 Formula 1

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.