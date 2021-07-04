Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP

By:

Nikita Mazepin, Nicholas Latifi and Kimi Raikkonen have been hit with time penalties following Sunday’s Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, while six others were cleared over yellow flag incidents.

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP

Double-waved yellow flags were brought out on the final lap of the race at the Red Bull Ring after Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel crashed at Turn 5.

A number of drivers were summoned by the stewards after the race for allegedly failing to adhere to the double-waved yellows by passing the crash site too quickly.

Points finishers Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly were under investigation, as were Antonio Giovinazzi, Nicholas Latifi and Nikita Mazepin.

After meeting with every driver, the stewards announced that both Latifi and Mazepin had been given a 10-second stop-and-go penalty, which was converted into a 30-second time penalty in the final classification.

The remaining six drivers were cleared of any wrongdoing after the stewards deemed they took the appropriate action.

Mazepin and Latifi also receive three penalty points on their FIA superlicence, taking Latifi up to six for the 12-month period and Mazepin up to five.

Raikkonen was hit with a post-race time penalty for causing the crash with Vettel that brought out the double-waved yellow flags on the final lap of the race.

The stewards deemed that Raikkonen “closed the door” on Vettel, causing a collision and taking both cars off-track.

Raikkonen was given a drivethrough penalty that was converted into a 20s time penalty, but the Alfa Romeo driver in fact moves up to 15th in the final classification as Latifi - who finished 1.5s ahead - received a greater penalty.

Raikkonen also received two penalty points on his FIA superlicence, taking him up to six for the 12-month period.

George Russell was summoned for allegedly moving under braking while defending 11th place from Raikkonen late on, but the stewards were “happy that the movement was not dangerous or erratic”, and therefore took no action.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP

Previous article

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria

3 h
2
Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents

2 h
3
Formula 1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez

3 h
4
Formula 1

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP

37 min
5
Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

2 h
Latest news
Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP
Formula 1

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP

37m
Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP

1 h
Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

2 h
Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce
Video Inside
Formula 1

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

2 h
Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP 07:40
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP

Formula 1: Vettel handed three-place grid penalty for Austrian GP 00:43
Formula 1
9 h

Formula 1: Vettel handed three-place grid penalty for Austrian GP

Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
11 h

Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Austrian GP- Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth .mp4 03:52
Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021

Formula 1: Austrian GP- Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth .mp4

Formula 1: Hamilton extends Mercedes contract until end of 2023 00:24
Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton extends Mercedes contract until end of 2023

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Kimi Raikkonen More from
Kimi Raikkonen
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Giovinazzi no longer needs Raikkonen as a reference – Vasseur
Formula 1

Giovinazzi no longer needs Raikkonen as a reference – Vasseur

Raikkonen reveals his son teased him over F1 Portuguese GP crash Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Raikkonen reveals his son teased him over F1 Portuguese GP crash

Trending Today

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents

Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

Hamilton says "lot of damage" cost him "easy second" in Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton says "lot of damage" cost him "easy second" in Austrian GP

Austrian GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance Prime

The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
9 h
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Prime

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice Prime

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his teammate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.