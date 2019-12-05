Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes to pay highest ever F1 entry fee in 2020

shares
comments
Mercedes to pay highest ever F1 entry fee in 2020
By:
Dec 5, 2019, 1:59 PM

Mercedes' success in its record-breaking 2019 Formula 1 season means it must pay its highest-ever FIA entry fee for next year, despite scoring fewer points than in 2016.

The FIA mandates a basic fee for all teams to enter the F1 world championship plus extra for each point gained in the previous season, with the constructors' world champion hit with a slightly higher rate per-point.

Mercedes became the first team in F1 history to score six consecutive title doubles by clinching the drivers' and constructors' championships this year. It scored 739 points throughout the season, better than all its title-winning tallies since 2014 except its 765-point haul in 2016.

Read Also:

However, the FIA has slightly increased the points-based fee in the past two years based on the US Consumer Price Index, which means Mercedes must pay more than ever for its F1 entry for 2020, despite scoring fewer points than three years ago.

The FIA has set the basic 2020 entry fee for all teams at $556,509, plus $6,677 per point scored in the 2019 season for the winning constructor and $5,563 per point for everybody else.

That amounts to $4,934,303 for Mercedes' 739-point haul this year, just under $200,000 more than its points-based fee from 2016 and over $600,000 higher than 2019.

It means Mercedes' total entry fee comes to $5,490,812, more than $2million more than the next highest entry fee.

Second-placed finisher in the constructors' championship Ferrari must pay $2.8m for the 504 points it scored this year, taking its total fee to $3.3m.

If Mercedes paid the same per-point rate as its rivals, its entry fee would be more than $800,000 cheaper.

At the other end of the table, the Williams team's poor season means it has comfortably the smallest points-based fee: $5,563 for the point Robert Kubica scored in the German Grand Prix.

Team-by-team entry fee costs for 2020

Team

Points

Points-based fee

Total entry fee

Mercedes

739

US$4,934,303

US$5,490,812

Ferrari

504

US$2,803,752

US$3,360,261

Red Bull

417

US$2,319,771

US$2,876,280

McLaren

145

US$806,635

US$1,363,144

Renault

91

US$506,233

US$1,062,742

Toro Rosso

85

US$472,855

US$1,029,364

Racing Point

73

US$406,099

US$962,608

Alfa Romeo

57

US$317,091

US$873,600

Haas

28

US$155,764

US$712,273

Williams

1

US$5,563

US$562,072

The price of Mercedes’ success (2015-20 entry fees)

Season

Previous year’s points

Points-based entry fee

Cost per point

2015

701

US$4,341,994

US$6,194

2016

703

US$4,354,382

US$6,194

2017

765

US$4,738,410

US$6,194

2018

668

US$4,137,592

US$6,194

2019

655

US$4,292,215

US$6,553

2020

739

US$4,934,303

US$6,677
Next article
F1 changes "draconian" weighbridge rule for 2020

Previous article

F1 changes "draconian" weighbridge rule for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes to pay highest ever F1 entry fee in 2020

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 teams no longer allowed to hide cars in testing

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR debuts new sponsorship model with four 'premier partners'

1h
4
NASCAR Cup

Stewart-Haas Racing shuffles Cup Series crew chief lineup

5
MotoGP

Alex Marquez: "Marc has said he won't tell me much"

40m

Latest videos

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP

Latest news

Mercedes to pay highest ever F1 entry fee in 2020
F1

Mercedes to pay highest ever F1 entry fee in 2020

F1 changes "draconian" weighbridge rule for 2020
F1

F1 changes "draconian" weighbridge rule for 2020

Vietnam adds extra corner to F1 circuit
F1

Vietnam adds extra corner to F1 circuit

The inconvenient truth exposed by the Abu Dhabi GP
F1

The inconvenient truth exposed by the Abu Dhabi GP

FIA approves extra MGU-K for 2020 season
F1

FIA approves extra MGU-K for 2020 season

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.