Charles Leclerc tipped for Monaco response after “mildly concerning” weekend

Charles Leclerc called the Canadian Grand Prix "the most difficult weekend so far of my Formula 1 career." He was outpaced by team-mate Lewis Hamilton and finished in a flattering fourth position after a host of DNFs.

The weekend came with its critics, but on the F1 Nation podcast, IndyCar race winner James Hinchcliffe pushed back against this talk, suggesting that this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix will be a "tonic" for the Ferrari driver, who has just confirmed a contract extension.

"Drivers at this level have been through weekends like this going back to go-karting. If this was the fifth race on the bounce that Charles was being handily beaten by Hamilton, that he was chippy on the radio, that he was cancelling commitments - maybe a cause for concern.

"A bad weekend happens. Look, everyone's had bad weekends. He's had bad weekends before. This one did seem to affect him a little bit more, and to make the claim that it was his worst grand prix weekend ever is maybe mildly concerning. Maybe that shows more of where he's at with the team in general right now. This is an interesting period for him and for that team, and what potential future relationship they have."

His home race comes at the right time, then.

"This is the perfect tonic. We were talking about this in relation to George [Russell] coming to Montreal. Miami's a bogey track for George, Montreal's a strong one. He went there, sprint pole, sprint win, grand prix pole, was leading when the car failed. He went to a track that is usually statistically good for him and performed. It helped kind of bring him back.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

"This is a very similar scenario. You heard Leclerc say, 'Montreal's a bogey track for me.' We know that Monaco's a place that he has excelled at his whole career. It's not like he's had one good race there. He's had several incredibly strong performances there."

Hamilton has been tipped to be strong around the Monte Carlo circuit, but with a renewed sense of belonging at the Scuderia after his contract extension and a natural love for his home race, Leclerc could also be heading into the weekend with a renewed sense of confidence, too.

And if either of the Ferrari drivers is successful, this would be the first grand prix of the 2026 season not won by a Mercedes car.

Photos from Monaco GP - Thursday