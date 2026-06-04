Alpine told Gucci partnership "speaks volumes" as Enstone revival gathers pace

Despite finishing last in the constructors' standings in 2025, the Alpine team has surged ahead this year, currently sitting fifth. The hype is palpable around the Enstone project, and it's hit even higher levels as the team announced Gucci as its title partner from 2027.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, host Tom Clarkson discussed the news with former Formula 1 racer Jolyon Palmer and IndyCar race winner James Hinchcliffe.

"It's not what you know, TC. It's who you know," Hinchcliffe told the duo. "That deal doesn't get done, I think, if Luca de Meo's not in charge of that programme."

Gucci is part of global luxury group Kering, headed by former Alpine chief Luca de Meo.

"But no, it's obviously huge," he continued. "A massive, globally recognised brand, very high-end. This is what Formula 1 is. It's a little bit bizarre. Gucci Racing Alpine F1 Team is a funny name to have to say. It's going to take us a minute to get used to saying that.

"But I think it's again, another huge win for F1. We know Pierre's a big fashion guy. So this is probably something he's excited about," he said, before adding quickly: "There's going to be some, I imagine, very expensive merchandise coming."

This announcement came on the back of a strong start to the current campaign, with the outfit scoring 35 points across the first five races. This is already stronger than its whole 2025 season.

Gucci Alpine 2027

Palmer, who drove for Renault during his two-year stint in the championship, was asked his thoughts on the potential Gucci teamwear.

"Hey, you'd not say no to that, would you? You'd not say no. As a driver, you want decent partnerships. It's a side thing where you're like, 'Oh, we've signed that. Oh, that's quite cool. Maybe they'll maybe that'll come my way.'

"It does speak volumes of where Alpine are at, I would say," Palmer continued. "I think they've done a really good job. Dropping the Renault engines for Mercedes, it just was a good move for them. I felt like they were really stuck with that for the last few years.

"And just becoming a customer team, I know there was a big picture view on this and shutting down Viry, all the expertise and the history that they had there was a big sort of controversial question for them.

"But look at the results. They're moving up in the world. They're signing big brand sponsors, partners. And they're going to look really fashionable."

Photos from Monaco GP - Thursday