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All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Austrian GP
All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri summoned to F1 Austrian GP stewards

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Oscar Piastri summoned to F1 Austrian GP stewards

2026 F1 Championship standings: George Russell's Austrian GP win closes gap to Kimi Antonelli

Formula 1
Austrian GP
2026 F1 Championship standings: George Russell's Austrian GP win closes gap to Kimi Antonelli

F1 Austrian GP: George Russell holds off charging Max Verstappen to second 2026 F1 win

Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP: George Russell holds off charging Max Verstappen to second 2026 F1 win

Five quick takeaways from the F1 Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Five quick takeaways from the F1 Austrian GP

Pedro Acosta to get surgery after wrist issue leads to Dutch GP retirement

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Pedro Acosta to get surgery after wrist issue leads to Dutch GP retirement

Sergio Perez carries emotional Venezuela tribute at F1 Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Sergio Perez carries emotional Venezuela tribute at F1 Austrian GP

Marco Bezzecchi taken to hospital after nasty Dutch GP crash

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Marco Bezzecchi taken to hospital after nasty Dutch GP crash
Formula 1 Austrian GP

2026 F1 Championship standings: George Russell's Austrian GP win closes gap to Kimi Antonelli

George Russell took 10 points out of Kimi Antonelli's championship lead after winning in Austria. Here is the full drivers' and constructors' championships after the eighth round of the season, in Spielberg

Basile Davoine
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

Winner of the Austrian Grand Prix, his second victory in 2026, George Russell has definitively got back on the right track in the Formula 1 championship, where he takes another 10 points back from Kimi Antonelli.

Still the solid leader, the Italian limited the damage well in the race and still has a 40-point lead over his team-mate, who has reclaimed second place from Lewis Hamilton.

Now fourth ahead of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri leads a group of four that is tightening up behind the leading trio, which Max Verstappen joins thanks to his second place finish at Red Bull's home race - his best result of the season.

Despite a run of points finishes coming to an end, Pierre Gasly remains in the top 10 but sees his compatriot Isack Hadjar overtake him.

In the constructors' standings, Mercedes continues to romp away at the top of the championship with almost 100 points more than Ferrari! Cadillac remains the only team without a single point.

Drivers' Championship

Pos. Pilote Points Australia China Japan United States Canada Monaco Spain Austria
1 ItalyK. AntonelliMercedes 171 18/2 29 25/1 28 31 25/1 - 15/3
2 United KingdomG. RussellMercedes 131 25/1 26 12/4 17 8 - 18/2 25/1
3 United KingdomL. HamiltonFerrari 125 12/4 21 8/6 10 21 18/2 25/1 10/5
4 AustraliaO. PiastriMcLaren 80 - 3 18/2 22 5 10/5 10/5 12/4
5 United KingdomL. NorrisMcLaren 79 10/5 5 10/5 26 7 - 15/3 6/7
6 MonacoC. LeclercFerrari 79 15/3 19 15/3 10 16 - - 4/8
7 NetherlandsM. VerstappenRed Bull 73 8/6 - 4/8 14 17 - 12/4 18/2
8 FranceI. HadjarRed Bull 42 - 4 - - 10 12/4 8/6 8/6
9 FranceP. GaslyAlpine 41 1/10 8 6/7 1 4 15/3 6/7 -
10 New ZealandL. LawsonRacing Bulls 30 - 8 2/9 - 6 8/6 4/8 2/9
11 United KingdomO. BearmanHaas 18 6/7 11 - - 1 - - -
12 ArgentinaF. ColapintoAlpine 16 - 1 - 6 8 - 1/10 -
13 United KingdomA. LindbladRacing Bulls 14 4/8 - - - 1 6/7 2/9 1/10
14 SpainC. Sainz JrWilliams 6 - 2 - 2 2 - - -
15 ThailandA. AlbonWilliams 5 - - - 1 - 4/8 - -
16 FranceE. OconHaas 3 - - 1/10 - - 2/9 - -
17 BrazilG. BortoletoAudi 2 2/9 - - - - - - -
18 SpainF. AlonsoAston Martin 1 - - - - - 1/10 - -
19 GermanyN. HülkenbergAudi   - - - - - - - -
20 FinlandV. BottasCadillac   - - - - - - - -
21 MexicoS. PérezCadillac   - - - - - - - -
22 CanadaL. StrollAston Martin   - - - - - - - -

Constructors' Championship

Pos. Équipes Points Australia China Japan United States Canada Monaco Spain Austria
1 GermanyMercedes 302 43 55 37 45 39 25 18 40
2 ItalyFerrari 204 27 40 23 20 37 18 25 14
3 United KingdomMcLaren 159 10 8 28 48 12 10 25 18
4 AustriaRed Bull 115 8 4 4 14 27 12 20 26
5 FranceAlpine 57 1 9 6 7 12 15 7 -
6 ItalyRacing Bulls 44 4 8 2 - 7 14 6 3
7 United StatesHaas 21 6 11 1 - 1 2 - -
8 United KingdomWilliams 11 - 2 - 3 2 4 - -
9 GermanyAudi 2 2 - - - - - - -
10 United KingdomAston Martin 1 - - - - - 1 - -
11 United StatesCadillac   - - - - - - - -

Photos from Austrian GP - Sunday

Race start

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Laurent Mekies, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fans

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Aston Martin Team members on the grid

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Mark Mateschitz

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Alexander Albon, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fans wave flags

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Mercedes mechanics

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
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