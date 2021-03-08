Formula 1
Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival

By:

New Williams Formula 1 CEO Jost Capito is “absolutely convinced” the team can enjoy a similar revival to McLaren following its takeover last summer.

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival

Williams announced in December that ex-Volkswagen motorsport chief and McLaren CEO Capito would be joining the team in the new year, bolstering its management team.

Capito was the first high-profile arrival at Grove following the sale of Williams to American investment fund Dorilton Capital last August, marking the exit of the Williams family.

The British team has finished last in the constructors’ championship each of the past three years, but enjoyed a performance upswing in 2020 with drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi, putting it back in the right direction for the future.

Parallels have been drawn with the decline of McLaren through the mid 2010s, only for the team to have since turned its fortunes around and return to the front of the midfield, finishing third in last year’s standings.

Asked if Williams could enjoy a similar turnaround to McLaren across the same timeframe, Capito expressed his total confidence it was possible.

“McLaren has done a fantastic job in the recent years, and the answer is very short: there is no reason why we cannot do the same,” Capito said.

“We’ve got everything in place that we can do exactly the same.

“To give a timing of that, say two, three, four years, it’s impossible to say.

“But I’m absolutely convinced we can do at minimum exactly the same as McLaren has done.”

Read Also:

Dorilton’s acquisition of Williams put an end to the financial uncertainty facing the team, prompting a number of important changes for its future.

The team announced a strengthened technical alliance with Mercedes starting in 2022, taking on the German manufacturer’s gearboxes after traditionally making them in-house.

2009 world champion Jenson Button has also taken up an advisory role with Williams, the team with whom he debuted back in 2000, while Simon Roberts was named as team principal on a full-time basis after serving in an interim role at the end of last year.

Capito said there would be some further changes to the management structure within Williams after holding one-to-one meetings with all department chiefs in recent weeks, but was glad to have the initial pieces in place.

“I found a lot of good people there in the management,” Capito said.

“We will restructure a bit, but it’s not announced yet. We will get some more key people on board, and we really focus on the team principal with Simon.

“To confirm him on that role and to focus on the racing activities there and representing the team is an important step for us that we can build the rest of the team around it.

“You will see some changes coming up soon.”

shares
comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren , Williams
Author Luke Smith

Luke Smith
Luke Smith
F1 sprint race plan still has issues to resolve - Aston Martin
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 sprint race plan still has issues to resolve - Aston Martin

Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" winter training
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" winter training

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC / Opinion

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

More from
McLaren
How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact

Ricciardo at "the limit" for McLaren F1 cockpit
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo at "the limit" for McLaren F1 cockpit

The 10 things that set McLaren's new car apart from the old
Formula 1 / Analysis

The 10 things that set McLaren's new car apart from the old

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
20h
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

