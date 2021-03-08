Why the chances of a VW Group F1 entry are better than ever

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
272 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
279 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the chances of a VW Group F1 entry are better than ever

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

All good things come in threes. In the past five years, the Volkswagen Group has seriously considered entering Formula 1 twice, but ultimately decided against doing so both times.

Why the chances of a VW Group F1 entry are better than ever

But now officials in Wolfsburg are again looking into Formula 1 involvement - and the chances that it could work out at the third attempt are better than ever.

Nevertheless, the company is still a long way from a binding decision. A story from BBC Sport is currently causing quite a stir after Porsche vice-president of motorsport Fritz Enzinger was quoted saying that a Formula 1 entry for Volkswagen could be "of great interest" under certain conditions.

Porsche Motorsport did not comment when asked by Motorsport.com about the BBC story.

But Enzinger is not just anyone. The Austrian took over from Wolfgang Durheimer as head of group motorsport for Volkswagen at the start of 2018. Before that, the 64-year-old was at BMW until the end of 2011, serving as the head of logistics for its Formula 1 project among other roles.

He then played a key part in building up the successful organisation at Porsche that scored three overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and eight world championship titles in endurance racing across its programmes.

Since January 2019, Enzinger has been wearing two hats, serving as both Porsche motorsport boss with around 500 employees and as the person responsible for motorsport strategy for the entire Volkswagen Group.

He is rumoured to be an avowed supporter of a Formula 1 project within the Volkswagen Group's management.

"Basically, all developments in motorsport and in racing series are permanently observed and evaluated," Enzinger told the BBC. He said this was especially true "with regard to the new engine and the rules for the powertrain in Formula 1 from 2025", when a new generation of power unit is set to be introduced.

"If aspects of sustainability play a role in this, for example the introduction of e-fuels, then that would be of great interest," Enzinger added.

There have been whispers in industry circles for some time that the idea of an F1 entry has not been shelved by the Volkswagen Group. The general conditions are good. The Dieselgate scandal may not have been settled, but at least the worst waves have been broken.

Importantly, the new head of Formula 1 is Stefano Domenicali. He's an ex-VW man, and not just any ex-VW man: Domenicali oversaw and developed a study in 2015 to see if it made sense for Audi to enter Formula 1.

Enzinger revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com in 2019 that he built on that very study when the group was on the verge of sending Porsche into Formula 1. 

Read Also:

New momentum was added to the rumours when VW Group CEO Herbert Diess posted on LinkedIn last August that "a Formula 1 with synthetic fuels is more exciting, more fun, a better motorsport experience and brings more technical competition than a Formula E that does a few laps in inner cities in gaming mode".

Since then, VW brand Audi has announced it will depart Formula E at the end of Season 7, reducing its involvement, although a group presence is retained through the Porsche squad.

Motorsport.com understands there is currently a review mandate on the subject of Formula 1 within the VW Group, which is supported at the highest level.

However, it is also clear that Volkswagen will only enter the series if the conditions are such that a commitment for a reasonable financial expenditure has both a realistic chance of success and is environmentally sustainable.

When an entry for Porsche was being examined from 2017 onwards and 40 employees were developing a six-cylinder engine suitable for Formula 1 - initially under strict secrecy - Volkswagen even sat at the table during the negotiations about the new engine format to be used in the series.

In February 2019, the "high-efficiency engine" - as it was known internally - ran on the test bench for the first time, and all the signs seemed to point towards an entry.

On board at the time was Andreas Seidl, now McLaren's F1 team principal, but also the man who had already worked with Enzinger on the successful Porsche LMP1 programme.

There are still different accounts of why Porsche did not ultimately give an F1 entry the green light. On the VW side, it is said that the existing manufacturers were not prepared to change the engine format to such an extent that a newcomer would have had a realistic chance of success.

On the Formula 1 side, it was intimated that Volkswagen wanted to push for completely new engine regulations, but was not prepared to commit to a new entry, weakening the argument for an expensive change in the engine format as early as the 2021 season.

But now Volkswagen and Formula 1 have another chance, because behind the scenes, the course is being set for the new engine from 2025. At the Graz-based company AVL, research is being carried out at full speed in the field of e-fuels - a topic that could play a major role in Volkswagen's corporate strategy in the coming years.

Both the FIA and F1 have outlined plans to use fully-sustainable fuels in the near future, with a step towards that being taken in 2022 when the 'E10' fuel will be introduced.

Should Formula 1 set the right course under Domenicali, the chances of Volkswagen getting involved are better than ever before. However, it is unclear which brand could be entered in such a case.

After all, the group comprises eight car brands that could theoretically be considered: Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, SEAT, Skoda and Volkswagen.

Stefano Domenicali

Stefano Domenicali

Photo by: Alex Galli

In practice, three of them are shortlisted. Audi would be logical as a mass road car manufacturer and could revive the legendary "Vorsprung durch Technik" slogan in a more sustainable Formula 1. Porsche, on the other hand, has the emotional component with its resonant name and the influence of the Porsche family within the group.

Theoretically, the sports car manufacturer Lamborghini could be considered. Lamborghini is a wholly-owned Audi subsidiary and was headed up by Domenicali as CEO from 2016 until his exit to take up the F1 post. And the chairman of the board at Audi, Markus Duesman, is also a self-confessed Formula 1 fan.

Duesman started his career in the Daimler Group and was head of development of the Formula 1 engine department at Brixworth (incidentally as the predecessor of the current Daimler Group CEO Ola Kallenius).

In 2006, he switched to BMW and was responsible for the powertrain of the BMW Sauber team, which was considered the most powerful engine in Formula 1 at the time.

At that point, the paths of Duesman (head of the engine department), Enzinger (head of logistics) and Seidl (head of operations for the racing and testing team) crossed at BMW. Today, Duesman is considered - and this also plays a role in this story - to be a hot candidate to succeed Volkswagen Group boss Diess.

On a political level, these are a sizeable amount of prerequisites for a possible Formula 1 commitment by the Volkswagen Group. However, a number of core basic conditions must be met before officials in Wolfsburg can make a clear commitment. The ball is now in the court of F1's decision-makers.

Liberty Media certainly has a great interest in bringing a fourth major manufacturer back into F1 after Honda's decision to leave at the end of this year.

Not only would this minimise the risk of facing growing pressure and uncertainty if another manufacturer were to leave, but it would also help from a corporate perspective as each manufacturer brings a whole range of partners and sponsors to the series.

No stumbling blocks are to be expected on the part of the FIA either. For Volkswagen, topics such as sustainability (downsizing to a four-cylinder; hybrid; e-fuels) are of elementary importance, as is a budget cap for powertrain development.

These are goals that align with those of FIA president Jean Todt - and which could arouse interest not only at Volkswagen, but also among other manufacturers.

The manufacturers currently involved in F1 - Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault - could therefore become the sticking point. Should they be prepared to tackle a major reform with regard to the new engine from 2025, as was initially planned for 2021, then it is understood that plenty of options are open for Volkswagen.

In 2016, the diesel scandal stopped a Volkswagen entry. Three years later, the unwillingness of the existing players in Formula 1 to reform again put a halt to plans. 2025 marks the third realistic chance in 10 years - but there are still many steps to be taken.

The first would be for Volkswagen to sit at the table in the talks about the new engine formula. Whether that happens could become clear in the next few weeks.

shares
comments

Related video

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival

Previous article

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Christian Nimmervoll

Trending

1
MotoGP

Quartararo pips Miller for fastest time in Sunday MotoGP test

17h
2
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

11h
3
Formula 1

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival

1h
4
Formula 1

Why the chances of a VW Group F1 entry are better than ever

13min
5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

11h
Latest news
Why the chances of a VW Group F1 entry are better than ever
Formula 1

Why the chances of a VW Group F1 entry are better than ever

13m
Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival
Formula 1

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival

1h
Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

11h
Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Formula 1

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

17h
F1 sprint race plan still has issues to resolve - Aston Martin
Formula 1

F1 sprint race plan still has issues to resolve - Aston Martin

17h
Latest videos
The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W10 03:41
Formula 1
20h

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W10

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 01:01
Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A 04:10
Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A "Green Mercedes" Formula 1 Car

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021 12:02
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin 01:09
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin

More from
Christian Nimmervoll
Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move

Hockenheim out of running for 2020 F1 race
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hockenheim out of running for 2020 F1 race

Marko opens up on Hamilton's fake quotes reaction
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko opens up on Hamilton's fake quotes reaction

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
21h
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

Trending Today

Quartararo pips Miller for fastest time in Sunday MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo pips Miller for fastest time in Sunday MotoGP test

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival

Why the chances of a VW Group F1 entry are better than ever
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the chances of a VW Group F1 entry are better than ever

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”

Miller and Ducati ‘chasing our arse’ looking for 2021 bike gains
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller and Ducati ‘chasing our arse’ looking for 2021 bike gains

Latest news

Why the chances of a VW Group F1 entry are better than ever
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the chances of a VW Group F1 entry are better than ever

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.