Button eyes more Williams time in F1 as COVID restrictions ease
Jenson Button hopes that he can spend more time entrenched with the Williams Formula 1 team this year, after COVID restrictions limited his involvement in 2021.
Guanyu Zhou: The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history
This year Guanyu Zhou will become Formula 1’s first full-time Chinese driver, a potential hero who could galvanise grand prix racing in the world’s most populous nation. Luke Smith examines how Zhou beat several other candidates to the Alfa Romeo seat.
How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021
The convivial blitz spirit of the COVID-ravaged 2020 Formula 1 season was replaced by an escalating war between the rivalling Mercedes and Red Bull squads in 2021. Drivers' and constructors' honours were shared after a controversial Abu Dhabi finale that was an unsatisfying conclusion to their year-long sparring match.
Why 2022 progress is crucial after Alfa Romeo's year of F1 turmoil
One driver allowed to quietly retire, another one fired in a blaze of rancour. An American buy-out that never happened. A title sponsor demanding an annual right of review. No wonder Alfa Romeo is looking to start 2022 from a clean sheet, says Roberto Chinchero.
How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest
Although it didn't win a race as McLaren did, Ferrari won out in their battle for third in the 2021 Formula 1 constructors' championship. Both former title-winning teams could look on the season as a year of positive steps back towards the front, but for the Italian squad its achievement was extra special after a disastrous 2020.
The mixed fortunes of F1 2021's rookie crop
There were three rookies on the grid this year – and the going proved tricky for all of them. Yuki Tsunoda, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin have faced their fair share of struggles in 2021, and all will be hoping to improve on this year's performances next season.
How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021
Already a rising star, Lando Norris stepped up another gear in 2021 to become one of Formula 1’s leading drivers. Becoming a regular podium finisher and taking his first pole, only the maiden win that escaped him in Sochi remains for the McLaren man, who recently sat down with Motorsport.com to dissect his third season in F1
Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive
Antonio Giovinazzi's Formula 1 career has reached a crossroads as the Italian heads out of the Alfa Romeo exit door for Formula E. While disappointed to have lost his drive to Guanyu Zhou after what he believes was his best of the three years he spent with the team, he's mostly glad to have reached the hallowed F1 grid at all...
The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team
Direxiv’s bid to join the Formula 1 grid for 2008 looked to have big-money backing, big-name associations and a plan to give Lewis Hamilton his big break. But shrouded in mystery, it all fell apart, leaving those who were slated to be involved in the project bemused