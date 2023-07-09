Subscribe
Formula 1 / British GP Special feature

British GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 British GP at Silverstone Circuit, which charts the position changes.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

