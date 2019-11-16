Formula 1
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Practice report

Brazilian GP: Hamilton edges Verstappen in FP3

shares
comments
Brazilian GP: Hamilton edges Verstappen in FP3
By:
Nov 16, 2019, 4:04 PM

Lewis Hamilton narrowly defeated Max Verstappen to top final practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix, hinting at a tight Formula 1 qualifying battle between Mercedes and Red Bull.

Hamilton's 1m08.320s shaded Verstappen by just 0.026s ahead of qualifying at Interlagos, with Ferrari slightly adrift of its two rivals.

Verstappen headed the order at the halfway stage of the session after emerging on top of the first set of soft-tyre runs.

His 1m109.063s was the second of two laps that put him quickest after taking to the track later than his rivals.

Hamilton was 0.391s behind as Mercedes opted for a third flying lap for each of its drivers on the same set of tyres.

The Ferraris were shuffled back to more than half a second slower than Verstappen at this stage, but moved to the top by kicking off the second round of qualifying simulations.

Leclerc outpaced Vettel by half a tenth, while Vettel failed to improve by 0.005s after two cool-down laps and a second flier.

However, Hamilton swiftly knocked Leclerc off top spot with a 1m08.320s that beat the Ferrari by almost three tenths of a second.

Valtteri Bottas failed to make similar ground in the other Mercedes, posting a personal best but lapping almost a second slower than Hamilton after running wide exiting the left-hander at the end of the first sector.

Verstappen's final qualifying simulations started strongly with the best first sector of anyone, but he lost time to Hamilton in the middle part of the lap and wound up 0.026s adrift.

Another fastest first sector followed, but the lap fell away again and he just failed to improve.

Alex Albon, who was well behind Verstappen after their first efforts, improved twice on his second set to jump Bottas into fifth, although still wound up 0.8s off the pace.

Behind the big three teams, Daniil Kvyat recovered from his Friday off to set the fastest time among the midfielders.

The Toro Rosso driver was just two tenths slower than Albon, and half a tenth clear of Antonio Giovinazzi's Alfa Romeo.

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz completed the top 10.

At the foot of the times, Robert Kubica finally completed his first timed laps of the weekend.

Kubica had missed FP1 so reserve driver Nicholas Latifi could take part, then crashed heavily at the start of FP2.

The damage required Williams to switch Kubica to a new chassis, which he used to complete 23 laps – more than any other driver – on his way to the slowest time, three tenths behind teammate George Russell.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 17 1'08.320  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 18 1'08.346 0.026
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 20 1'08.611 0.291
4 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 22 1'08.664 0.344
5 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 17 1'09.136 0.816
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 20 1'09.201 0.881
7 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 22 1'09.415 1.095
8 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 20 1'09.462 1.142
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 18 1'09.585 1.265
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 21 1'09.588 1.268
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 21 1'09.619 1.299
12 France Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 19 1'09.625 1.305
13 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Renault 17 1'09.650 1.330
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 18 1'09.713 1.393
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 17 1'09.761 1.441
16 France Romain Grosjean Haas 20 1'09.798 1.478
17 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 19 1'09.995 1.675
18 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 16 1'10.312 1.992
19 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 19 1'10.843 2.523
20 Poland Robert Kubica Williams 23 1'11.205 2.885
View full results
Brazilian GP final practice as it happened

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Sub-event FP3
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
QU Starts in
00 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Festival Senna Tribute
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
03:00
01:00
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
14:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
18:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
15:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
18:00
16:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
17:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

