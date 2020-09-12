Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Race in
20 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Tuscany GP / Breaking news

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance

shares
comments
Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance
By:

Valtteri Bottas was left ruing yellow flags late in qualifying for the Tuscan Grand Prix after being denied a final chance to fight Lewis Hamilton for pole position.

Bottas entered qualifying at Mugello off the back of leading all three practice sessions, and was able to set the pace for Mercedes in Q1.

But Bottas trailed Hamilton for the first time in the weekend after their maiden runs in Q3, with the Finn sitting 0.059 seconds off the provisional pole time.

Hamilton was unable to improve on his final qualifying lap, opening the door for Bottas to snatch pole away, only for yellow flags to force Bottas to abandon his effort following a spin for Esteban Ocon.

"It had been a good start to the week and good free practice sessions, including today," Bottas said.

"After practice three, I was still looking at all the things I could improve for the qualifying, and everything was going nice and smooth in Q1 and Q2.

"The lap in Q3 first lap wasn't quite good enough, so I also felt there was definitely time still to be found, and I was confident of myself doing it.

"Obviously there was no chance with the double yellows in the second run, so in the end I should have just done a better job in the first run.

"Lewis managed to find the pace, and his first run was better than mine. So that's it."

It marked Hamilton's fourth consecutive pole position and the 95th of the Briton's F1 career, acting as a boost heading into Sunday's race where he will look to extend his 47-point lead over Bottas in the championship standings.

Bottas said his race pace during practice on Friday was "good", and was hopeful of getting the jump on Hamilton on the run to the first corner on Sunday.

"There's still all to play for," Bottas said.

"Of course it would have been nice to start from pole. But still, it's one of the longest runs of this season into Turn 1.

"If the headwind stays, the tow is going to be quite powerful into Turn 1. I'll try to turn my thoughts into the race."

Mugello has not previously hosted an F1 race before, and has won praise from drivers about the physical nature of the layout with lots of high-speed corners.

Bottas said after qualifying he welcomed the physical challenge posed by Mugello.

"It's one of the most physical tracks, but I really like it," Bottas said. "That's how it should be. I like a bit of pain, so it's always good fun.

"In the end like in the qualifying lap, you're so focused that you don't really feel any pain. You definitely notice after the lap that you've done something."

Related video

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations

Previous article

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations

Next article

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Tuscany GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole

Mugello F2: Mazepin wins, Schumacher takes point lead
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Mugello F2: Mazepin wins, Schumacher takes point lead

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

FIA warns F1 teams over 'stockpiling' loophole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA warns F1 teams over 'stockpiling' loophole

Misano MotoGP: Vinales smashes lap record to take pole
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Misano MotoGP: Vinales smashes lap record to take pole

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello

Latest news

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations

Trending

1
Formula 1

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams

2
Formula 1

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole

2h
3
FIA F2

Mugello F2: Mazepin wins, Schumacher takes point lead

45m
4
Formula 1

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations

2h
5
Formula 1

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

2h

Latest news

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello
Formula 1

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance
Formula 1

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations
Formula 1

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole
Formula 1

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
21m

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 41:12
Formula 1

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello 07:32
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix 00:59
Formula 1

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020 07:24
Formula 1

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.