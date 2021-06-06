Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku pole Next / The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1's technology push
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

"Bored" Wolff yet to decide on F1 flexi-wing protest

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff says his team has made no decision yet on whether or not it will protest Red Bull’s rear wing at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

"Bored" Wolff yet to decide on F1 flexi-wing protest

Tensions between Mercedes and Red Bull have escalated in recent weeks on the back of F1’s flexi-wing clampdown by the FIA.

Mercedes is unhappy that rival Red Bull has been allowed to keep an advantage for using the flexi-wings for this weekend’s race in Baku, and has indicated that it may elect to protest the team if it continued to run them.

A protest can be lodged immediately after any session, but no action was taken after practice on Friday or Saturday's qualifying session.

However, the door remains open for Mercedes to take action in the immediate aftermath of the race.

Wolff believes the flexi-wing saga has taken up too much of everyone’s time already, but says a final call on what his team will do has not been set in stone.

He suggested that analysis of the wing Red Bull is using for the Baku race will be the first thing to look at, with the Milton Keynes-based team using a different configuration to the one that caused controversy at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Asked by Motorsport.com if there was going to be a protest, Wolff said: “Well I think the flexi-wing saga starts to bore everybody, including myself.

“I guess we will see. I don't know what was on their car, and what they are going to have [for the race]. I think it's then to decide.”

Read Also:

McLaren is the other team that has been unhappy about the delay in the FIA introducing tougher pull back tests to check on the rear wings.

Its team principal Andreas Seidl made clear that it would leave matters to the governing body to decide if it takes action should teams be spotted running flexi-wings during the Baku race.

“To be honest, I haven’t seen an analysis yet of what happened in qualifying. We were busy with ourselves, and we usually also try to just focus on ourselves,” he explained.

“But I think the ball is in the court of the FIA to act if they think they have to act, within what is also written in the technical directive. So on our side, we just focus on ourselves now.”

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Teams Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

