The Italian outfit has had a difficult start to the 2020 campaign, with its new SF1000 having fallen away from the pace-setting Mercedes outfit, leaving it fighting other cars in the chasing pack.

The struggles left Italian media speculating that Binotto’s position at the team could be under threat, while the spotlight has also fallen on other senior staff members who have been involved in the work on this year’s car.

But speaking at Maranello following the team’s return from the Hungarian Grand Prix, Binotto is clear that now is the time for strengthening its organisation and helping people, rather than conducting a staff cull.

“I have confidence in the people who work in the Gestione Sportiva: we have started out on a long process that should lead to another winning cycle,” Binotto told the Ferrari website.

“It will take a while, but the whole company understands and supports this vision. That’s why I find it amusing to read some stories that are doing the rounds: it’s not by sacking people that you make a car go faster…”