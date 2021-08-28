Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races
Formula 1 / Belgian GP Practice report

Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice

By:

Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the wet final practice for Formula 1’s 2021 Belgian Grand Prix ahead of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton. 

Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice

As the final one-hour session got underway, conditions were considerably wetter than they were at the start of both FP1 and FP2, where the track was ready for slicks after a few minutes, and further rain falling at the halfway point meant the wet weather compounds were used throughout the FP3 running, other than Lando Norris completing a sole, untimed lap on softs in the final minutes. 

George Russell led the pack out in the opening minutes, where the two Haas cars were the only ones to run the full wet tyres, and, despite going off into the runoff at the Bus Stop chicane ahead of starting his first timed lap, the Williams driver duly set the first place benchmark at 2m05.546s on the intermediates. 

As more cars headed out and the track began to dry in places, the times steadily came down, led by Nicholas Latifi posting a 2m04.802s and Charles Leclerc – running a new chassis after his FP2 crash – putting in a 2m02.361s. 

Russell then returned to the top spot with a 2m01.699s as he found time as his run continued, before Pierre Gasly moved ahead as the opening 10 minutes closed out with a 2m01.385s. 

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel then beat that with a 2m00.170s, before the track dried enough to bring the fastest lap benchmark under the 2ms bracket. 

Hamilton was the first driver to do so, having briefly gone off at Les Combes on his first timed lap earlier in the session, a moment he repeated during the late running on a wetter track, with the world champion posting a 1m57.996s. 

That stood as the best time for nearly 10 minutes before Verstappen found a big gain as his opening intermediates run went on and he set a 1m56.924s just before 20 minutes had passed. 

Perez slotted in behind his teammate a few minutes later, 0.924s slower, before the rain began to fall again and times slowed as the dry line began to disappear. 

This development, plus the need for the teams to save the intermediates should they be needed in qualifying, meant most drivers returned to their garages ahead of the halfway point and the on-track action was sporadic thereafter. 

One driver that did run considerably once the rain had returned was Esteban Ocon, who had followed Russell out of the pits right at the start of FP3, but then spent the next 30 minutes after completing his installation lap waiting for Alpine to fix a so far unexplained problem. 

But the Hungarian GP winner was able to rejoin and slot into fifth – behind Hamilton and Lando Norris, who had jumped up to fourth just before the rain fell – 1.989s slower than Verstappen’s best. 

McLaren gave Norris the option to try the slicks in a late experiment with just over two minutes remaining, but the Briton returned to his garage without setting a time after touring slowly and carefully around on the red-walled softs. 

Lance Stroll took sixth in the final standings ahead of Gasly, who had a late spin between the two Stavelot right handers, nearly sliding into the barriers on the inside at high speed. Vettel and Russell, with Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10. 

FP1 pacesetter, and Verstappen’s closest challenger in FP2, Valtteri Bottas, ended up down in 11th. 

The Finn was another driver to slide off into the runoff at Les Combes early and he finished with a best time 2.884s slower than Verstappen. 

Kimi Raikkonen brought up the rear of the field, 7.458s off the top spot and with only three laps completed, after he returned to the pits just before the 15-minute mark reporting that his brakes had failed.  

Belgian GP - FP3 results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1'56.924  
2 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda 1'57.871 0.947
3 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'57.996 1.072
4 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'58.509 1.585
5 31 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'58.913 1.989
6 18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'59.205 2.281
7 10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1'59.324 2.400
8 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'59.436 2.512
9 63 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 1'59.492 2.568
10 14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1'59.613 2.689
11 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1'59.808 2.884
12 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'59.981 3.057
13 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 2'00.456 3.532
14 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari Ferrari 2'00.749 3.825
15 47 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 2'01.269 4.345
16 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 2'01.370 4.446
17 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda 2'01.510 4.586
18 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 2'01.512 4.588
19 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari 2'01.792 4.868
20 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 2'04.382 7.458
View full results
shares
comments
Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races

Previous article

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

5 h
2
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice

14 min
3
Formula 1

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?

15 h
4
Formula 1

What F1 has planned for driver-eye cam after Spa acclaim

3 h
5
Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races

36 min
Latest news
Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice

14m
Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races
Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races

36m
Live: Follow final Belgian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow final Belgian GP practice as it happens

1 h
Capito: Williams will need more points to win fight for P8
Formula 1

Capito: Williams will need more points to win fight for P8

2 h
Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after Spa FP2 crash damage
Formula 1

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after Spa FP2 crash damage

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen 01:00
Formula 1
55m

Formula 1: Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash

Formula 1: Verstappen fastest in FP2 before crash causing red flag 00:58
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Verstappen fastest in FP2 before crash causing red flag

Formula 1: Red Bull extend Perez's contract for 2022 00:50
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Red Bull extend Perez's contract for 2022

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP 01:55
Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage 00:50
Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy Belgian GP Prime
Formula 1

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat
Formula 1

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2 Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy Belgian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

Trending Today

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?

What F1 has planned for driver-eye cam after Spa acclaim
Formula 1 Formula 1

What F1 has planned for driver-eye cam after Spa acclaim

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

British MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in third practice
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in third practice

British MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy Prime

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
15 h
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021

Latest news

Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races

Live: Follow final Belgian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow final Belgian GP practice as it happens

Capito: Williams will need more points to win fight for P8
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito: Williams will need more points to win fight for P8

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.