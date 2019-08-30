Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Practice report

Belgian GP: Leclerc outpaces Vettel by 0.6s in FP2

shares
comments
Belgian GP: Leclerc outpaces Vettel by 0.6s in FP2
By:
Aug 30, 2019, 2:34 PM

Charles Leclerc headed a Ferrari one-two in the second Formula 1 free practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix, comfortably ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc hit the front in the early running when the majority of runners concentrated on using the medium-compound Pirellis, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen only 0.017s slower.

Vettel was the first of the frontrunners to set a time on his performance run on softs, moving to the front with a time of 1m44.753s.

Leclerc then responded by setting a time 0.630s quicker than Vettel to reclaim top spot, with Vettel's attempt to hit back with a second push lap resulting in a slow first sector and no chance of improving.

Mercedes pairing Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton proved to be the closest challengers to Ferrari, ending up third and fourth respectively with just 0.046s separating them.

As expected, Mercedes set the pace in the twistier middle sector of the Spa Francorchamps circuit, but lost out to Ferrari in the power-dependent first and third sector despite running new and upgraded engines.

This left Bottas 0.846s off Leclerc's pace, with his advantage over Hamilton established thanks to the reigning world champion not matching his earlier pace in the final sector.

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez was a surprise fifth, with the car performing strongly in the first and third sectors and ending up as the last runner within a second of the pace.

Perez's session came to a firey end with five minutes remaining when he pulled off the track with an engine-related problem with his new and upgraded Mercedes.

Perez's failure led to the virtual safety car being activated, with the session subsequently being red flagged never to resume.

Verstappen attempted two push laps on his softs but could not improve on the first, which was compromised by poor first and final sectors and included a lockup into the final chicane.

Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen pipped Racing Point's Lance Stroll to eighth, with Daniel Ricciardo the lead Renault runner in ninth pace.

Red Bull newcomer Alex Albon was 10th fastest, with his fastest lap compromised by a lock-up into La Source – leaving him just under four tenths off Verstappen.

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz was 11th ahead of Romain Grosjean, who was briefly as high as sixth thanks to completing his quick lap early on.

He made a second attempt, but ran wide at the left-hander before Pouhon and aborted his lap.

Outgoing Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg was 13th ahead of Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat, with Lando Norris 15th – the trio separated by just 0.049s.

Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi was 10th fastest on medium rubber but slipped down to 16th on softs.

Pierre Gasly was 17th on his Toro Rosso return, lapping 0.160s off Kvyat and at one stage complaining that he was hearing communications from outside the team over the radio.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen was 18th having abandoned his first attempt on softs and having to go again, ending up 2.276s off the pace.

George Russell won the intra-Williams battle at the back, lapping 0.444s quicker than Robert Kubica.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 28 1'44.123  
2 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 30 1'44.753 0.630
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 28 1'44.969 0.846
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 26 1'45.015 0.892
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 25 1'45.117 0.994
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 20 1'45.394 1.271
7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 25 1'45.708 1.585
8 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 21 1'45.732 1.609
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 26 1'45.735 1.612
10 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 21 1'45.771 1.648
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 28 1'45.999 1.876
12 France Romain Grosjean Haas 21 1'46.120 1.997
13 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Renault 26 1'46.209 2.086
14 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 24 1'46.214 2.091
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 29 1'46.258 2.135
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 24 1'46.328 2.205
17 France Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 28 1'46.374 2.251
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 21 1'46.399 2.276
19 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 30 1'47.887 3.764
20 Poland Robert Kubica Williams 32 1'48.331 4.208
View full results
Next article
F1 to allow extra MGU-K in 22-race season

Previous article

F1 to allow extra MGU-K in 22-race season

Next article

Verstappen expects to fight Mercedes, but not Ferrari, at Spa

Verstappen expects to fight Mercedes, but not Ferrari, at Spa
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Author Edd Straw

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP3 Starts in
18 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
11:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
15:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
12:00
12:00
QU Sat 31 Aug
15:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
15:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Leclerc outpaces Vettel by 0.6s in FP2

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 considering qualification races for 2020

3
Formula 1

Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

Latest videos

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020 06:57
Formula 1
2h

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new? 03:22
Formula 1

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new?

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020 05:21
Formula 1

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance 06:23
Formula 1

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

Latest news

Verstappen expects to fight Mercedes, but not Ferrari, at Spa
Formula 1

Verstappen expects to fight Mercedes, but not Ferrari, at Spa

Belgian GP: Leclerc outpaces Vettel by 0.6s in FP2
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Leclerc outpaces Vettel by 0.6s in FP2

F1 to allow extra MGU-K in 22-race season
Formula 1

F1 to allow extra MGU-K in 22-race season

What Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in 2020
Formula 1

What Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in 2020

Renault "very clear" Ocon deal is no Mercedes loan
Formula 1

Renault "very clear" Ocon deal is no Mercedes loan

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.