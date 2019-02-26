Sign in
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II / Special feature

Who's driving when in F1's second pre-season test

Who's driving when in F1's second pre-season test
By:
55m ago

Ferrari will split the driving duties of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc for the final Formula 1 pre-season test, with both drivers appearing on each day at Barcelona this week.

Traditionally, Ferrari gives its driver full days in the car during pre-season testing, with one day last year the only exception since the V6 turbo-hybrid era began in 2014.

However, the team has opted to split the running of Vettel and Leclerc for the second four-day test in Spain this week.

Leclerc will kick off the test on Tuesday morning before handing over to Vettel for the afternoon, and they will alternate who starts each day for the rest of the test.

Mercedes and Renault will continue their strategy of splitting running across their race drivers, with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg hitting the track first for their respective teams on Tuesday.

Williams faces a crunch week after its delayed start to testing, and will alternate its drivers instead of splitting their days.

George Russell gets back behind the wheel on day one before Robert Kubica takes over on Wednesday.

Full test line-up:

Team

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Mercedes

United Kingdom Hamilton

Finland Bottas

Finland Bottas*

United Kingdom Hamilton*

United Kingdom Hamilton*

Finland Bottas*

Finland Bottas*

United Kingdom Hamilton*

Ferrari

Monaco Leclerc

Germany Vettel

Germany Vettel

Monaco Leclerc

Monaco Leclerc

Germany Vettel

Germany Vettel

Monaco Leclerc

Red Bull

France Gasly

Netherlands Verstappen

France Gasly

Netherlands Verstappen

Renault

Germany Hulkenberg

Australia Ricciardo

Australia Ricciardo

Germany Hulkenberg

Germany Hulkenberg

Australia Ricciardo

Australia Ricciardo

Germany Hulkenberg

Haas

Denmark Magnussen

France Grosjean

 Denmark Magnussen France Grosjean

McLaren

United Kingdom Norris

Spain Sainz

United Kingdom Norris

Spain Sainz

Racing Point

Canada Stroll

Mexico Perez*

Canada Stroll*

Mexico Perez*

Sauber

Italy Giovinazzi

Finland Raikkonen

Italy Giovinazzi

Finland Raikkonen

Toro Rosso

Thailand Albon

Russian Federation Kvyat

Thailand Albon

Russian Federation Kvyat

Williams

United Kingdom Russell

 Poland Kubica United Kingdom Russell

Poland Kubica

* Expected, subject to change

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing II
Author Scott Mitchell

