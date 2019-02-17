Who's driving when in F1’s first pre-season test

Eleven drivers are set to be in action on the first day of testing on Monday, but Williams pair Robert Kubica and George Russell will not be among them after the Grove-based team opted to delay the start of its programme until Tuesday.

Reigning world champion outfit Mercedes is planning on splitting duties between Valtteri Bottas in the morning and Lewis Hamilton in the afternoon.

The rest of the team’s schedule will be determined day-by-day, as programmes and scheduled driving times can often be altered during testing.

Max Verstappen will swiftly get the insight into Red Bull’s new engine partner Honda he craves after being given the first crack at the new partnership, before alternating with Pierre Gasly for the rest of the week.

Ferrari’s 2019 programme will begin with Sebastian Vettel at the wheel, while Carlos Sainz kicks off his McLaren career by taking charge of the MCL34’s maiden outing.

Renault's new signing Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg are set to alternate with half days across the week. Although the team has not officially announced its plans yet, they were revealed by the Barcelona circuit publishing its entry list.

Kimi Raikkonen will drive on the first of the four days in Spain as the rebranded Alfa Romeo team kicks off its 2019 campaign, and will alternative with teammate Antonio Giovinazzi over the remaining days.

Alfa’s 2019 F1 car will be formally unveiled in the pitlane before the start of testing as part of a busy Monday morning of spotting new machines and liveries.

Red Bull’s RB15 is yet to appear in its final 2019 colours, while Haas and Williams have only released online imagery of their cars.

Racing Point’s 2019 car has not been revealed at all but the team has confirmed Sergio Perez will be first behind the wheel of the RP19 on Monday.

Toro Rosso returnee Daniil Kvyat has been given the nod over the team’s rookie Alexander Albon to kick off the week, while Romain Grosjean will be behind the wheel of the Haas VF-19 on Monday.

Full test line-up: