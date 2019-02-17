Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Sim racing can make me a better F1 driver

shares
comments
Norris: Sim racing can make me a better F1 driver
By:
24m ago

McLaren driver Lando Norris reckons his sim racing exploits, which included teaming up with Max Verstappen last weekend, can help make him a better Formula 1 driver.

Norris is an eager gamer, and regularly broadcasts his racing exploits online. He recently joined Verstappen in a Team Redline assault on iRacing’s Bathurst 12 Hours, but the event ended in frustration after an early crash by their team boss Atze Kerkhof put them out of contention.

But even without a hard result to show for his efforts, Norris says he is constantly able to learn more about car setups that have real world benefits.

There are definitely things you can learn from a strategy perspective,” said Norris. “I tend to like the endurance races and I attempted in doing one at the weekend with Max…

“We go through hours and hours of preparation trying to do setup stuff and, from that side of things, you learn a lot about different cars.

“A lot of it relates very well back to an F1 car. So you try ride heights, wings, camber, caster, whatever, tyre pressure.

“You are staying involved in all this and knowing what everything does and the combinations of, for example, if you go with this wing you can get away with a bit more lower rear ride height and things like that. Sometimes people don’t know that.”

Norris says that the intensity of online racing, and how serious it has become nowadays, it also something that brings him great satisfaction.

“A lot of it is for the enjoyment point of it,” he said. “I love driving on the sim and doing races, and putting the time and effort in and hopefully getting a good result out of it.

“Sometimes it is not always a good result and your teammate crashes on lap five and you don’t get to drive that much!

“Putting in the hours and the passion and dedication just for a simulator race, I absolutely love. I can learn from people like Max and not just real life drivers, people who drive in the sim, they know a lot about how to set up a car even.

“For the race we did in Bathurst we had a proper engineer, we had another simulator guy who runs a simulator company in the Netherlands. There are a lot of wise people that you can learn from, and it is not just drivers.”

For PRIME users:

Lando Norris, McLaren, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Photo by: McLaren

Next article
Who's driving when in F1’s first pre-season test

Previous article

Who's driving when in F1’s first pre-season test
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , eSports
Drivers Lando Norris
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Red zone: trending stories

Single-file racing raises concerns for Daytona 500 spectacle Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Single-file racing raises concerns for Daytona 500 spectacle

57m ago
Ferrari: New F1 rules will make cars 1.5s slower Article
Formula 1

Ferrari: New F1 rules will make cars 1.5s slower

Williams forced to skip first day of Barcelona test Article
Formula 1

Williams forced to skip first day of Barcelona test

Latest videos
Are tobacco companies making an F1 comeback? 13:21
Formula 1

Are tobacco companies making an F1 comeback?

Feb 15, 2019
How Ferrari has mixed 'extreme' with simple: 2019 SF90 F1 technical analysis 11:07
Formula 1

How Ferrari has mixed 'extreme' with simple: 2019 SF90 F1 technical analysis

Feb 15, 2019

Shop Our Store
McLaren

McLaren

Shop Now

News in depth
Norris: Sim racing can make me a better F1 driver
Formula 1

Norris: Sim racing can make me a better F1 driver

Who's driving when in F1’s first pre-season test
Formula 1

Who's driving when in F1’s first pre-season test

Ferrari: New F1 rules will make cars 1.5s slower
Formula 1

Ferrari: New F1 rules will make cars 1.5s slower

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.