Bahrain F1 race to go ahead without spectators

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
263 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Bahrain F1 race to go ahead without spectators

Tickets
shares
comments
Bahrain F1 race to go ahead without spectators
By:
Mar 8, 2020, 8:10 AM

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be the first Formula 1 race to be run behind closed doors as a result of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Just days after the Gulf kingdom stated that it was halting ticket sales as it moved to evaluate its response to the escalating situation surrounding the COVID-19 virus, it has now announced that spectators will not be allowed at the March 22 event.

In a statement issued on Sunday morning, Bahrain said that the second round of the 2020 F1 season would be a televised event only.

“In consultation with our international partners and the Kingdom’s national health Taskforce, Bahrain has made the decision to hold this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix as a participants-only event,” it said.

“As an F1 host nation, balancing the welfare of supporters and race goers is a tremendous responsibility.

"Given the continued spread of COVID-19 globally, convening a major sporting event, which is open to the public and allows thousands of international travellers and local fans to interact in close proximity would not be the right thing to do at the present time.

“But to ensure that neither the sport, nor its global supporter base, is unduly impacted, the race weekend itself will still go ahead as a televised event.”

Coronavirus disrupts the motorsport world:

Bahrain said that the strict measures it had made to limit the spread of the virus over recent weeks would have been scuppered if thousands of fans had visited the race.

It added: “Bahrain’s own early actions to prevent, identify and isolate cases of individuals with COVID-19 has been extremely successful to date.

“The approach has involved rapid, proactive measures, identifying those affected by the virus, of which the overwhelming majority of cases relate to those travelling into the country by air.

“Aggressive social distancing measures have further increased the effectiveness of preventing the virus’ spread, something that would clearly be near impossible to maintain were the race to have proceeded as originally planned.

“We know how disappointed many will be by this news, especially for those planning to travel to the event, which has become a cornerstone event of the international F1 calendar, but safety has to remain our utmost priority.”

The move by Bahrain comes just hours after Italy announced that several of its northern regions were being put under quarantine – including Modena, where Ferrari is based.

Next weekend’s season-opening Australian GP is still due to take place, however.

Read Also:

Next article
F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan

Previous article

F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP Tickets
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
4 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
02:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
06:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
04:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
07:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
06:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bahrain F1 race to go ahead without spectators

1h
2
Formula 1

F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan

3
FIA F2

Sette Camara: Fourth F2 season "uninteresting"

4
Formula 1

Why Hamilton's legacy already outweighs Schumacher's

5
MotoGP

Austin state of emergency casts major doubt over MotoGP opener

Latest videos

Giorgio Piola delves into the suspension and chassis change made by Mercedes for 2020 01:05
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola delves into the suspension and chassis change made by Mercedes for 2020

Were Ferrari cheating? Why the FIA statement and deal has F1 teams in uproar 04:33
Formula 1

Were Ferrari cheating? Why the FIA statement and deal has F1 teams in uproar

Aerial view of Zandvoort circuit 01:10
Formula 1

Aerial view of Zandvoort circuit

Onboard with Max Verstappen for the first lap of Zandvoort 01:31
Formula 1

Onboard with Max Verstappen for the first lap of Zandvoort

Aerial shots of the Hanoi circuit 00:45
Formula 1

Aerial shots of the Hanoi circuit

Latest news

Bahrain F1 race to go ahead without spectators
F1

Bahrain F1 race to go ahead without spectators

F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan
F1

F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan

Why Hamilton's legacy already outweighs Schumacher's
F1

Why Hamilton's legacy already outweighs Schumacher's

Norris says 2020 McLaren is "less on edge"
F1

Norris says 2020 McLaren is "less on edge"

AlphaTauri sets deadline for 2021 Red Bull gearbox spec
F1

AlphaTauri sets deadline for 2021 Red Bull gearbox spec

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar - 15 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar - 22 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.