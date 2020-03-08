Tech insight: How Alfa Romeo experimented in testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
263 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Now
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech insight: How Alfa Romeo experimented in testing

shares
comments
Tech insight: How Alfa Romeo experimented in testing
By:
Co-author: Matt Somerfield
Mar 8, 2020, 9:54 AM

The Sauber-run Alfa Romeo team is entering its second season under the identity of the famous Italian car manufacturer with high ambitions to make progress up the Formula 1 grid. Here Giorgio Piola and Matt Somerfield look at the steps the team took with its 2020 design during pre-season testing.

Alfa Romeo C39 front wing

Alfa Romeo C39 front wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The team tested a new variant of its front wing, which looks to build upon its ‘unloaded’ concept introduced in 2019.

The design of its mainplane has essentially been inverted, with a raised section used at the inboard end to encourage flow under the wing, while the outboard section now dips to discourage it (green highlight approximates the shape of the old design). The chord and geometry of the flaps thereafter have also been optimised to take advantage of this.

These changes are likely designed to reduce the wing’s pitch sensitivity, tune the Y250 vortex that’s shed at the mainplane and neutral section's juncture, plus improve flow out and across the front of the tyre.

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The team added its own version of the now widely adopted ‘bunny ears’ on top of its chassis for the second test. These L-shaped aero devices are to help tie-in the airflow over this section of the car.

Alfa’s interpretation of this design is a two-piece affair, which is then split into two in the horizontal section as well.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 fins

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 fins

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo had these fins in a similar location last season. At the rear end of the cape, a new vane appeared too (red arrow), split into two in the upper section. This will help to pull airflow out towards the bargeboard region more effectively.

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 rear wing pillar detail comparison

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 rear wing pillar detail comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The team briefly trialled a new rear wing pillar configuration at Barcelona too, which featured a much bolder swan-neck design (left) than the ones seen on the Alfa before (right).

Standing almost as tall as the central DRS actuator pod, it’s expected that the team is looking to impart an aerodynamic gain across the entire span of the wing and maybe even help improve the effect of DRS.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Not isolated to just its new design, but certainly noteworthy, is how the team has also reduced the height of the flaps at the outer edges, in order to soften the tip vortex and reduce drag.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39, spins

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39, spins

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The team also introduced a new engine cover during the second test. It’s a similar design to one used at points last season and doesn’t feature a full-length shark fin,but  rather a mini one at the back of the engine cover.

As a comparison, below is the taller engine cover fin seen on the C39 during the rest of the test.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Next article
Bahrain F1 race to go ahead without spectators

Previous article

Bahrain F1 race to go ahead without spectators
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Giorgio Piola

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
4 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
02:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
06:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
04:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
07:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
06:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bahrain F1 race to go ahead without spectators

3h
2
MotoGP

Private MotoGP test arranged in absence of racing

21m
3
Formula 1

F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan

4
Formula 1

Tech insight: How Alfa Romeo experimented in testing

1h
5
Formula 1

Norris says 2020 McLaren is "less on edge"

Latest videos

Giorgio Piola delves into the suspension and chassis change made by Mercedes for 2020 01:05
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola delves into the suspension and chassis change made by Mercedes for 2020

Were Ferrari cheating? Why the FIA statement and deal has F1 teams in uproar 04:33
Formula 1

Were Ferrari cheating? Why the FIA statement and deal has F1 teams in uproar

Aerial view of Zandvoort circuit 01:10
Formula 1

Aerial view of Zandvoort circuit

Onboard with Max Verstappen for the first lap of Zandvoort 01:31
Formula 1

Onboard with Max Verstappen for the first lap of Zandvoort

Aerial shots of the Hanoi circuit 00:45
Formula 1

Aerial shots of the Hanoi circuit

Latest news

Tech insight: How Alfa Romeo experimented in testing
F1

Tech insight: How Alfa Romeo experimented in testing

Bahrain F1 race to go ahead without spectators
F1

Bahrain F1 race to go ahead without spectators

F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan
F1

F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan

Why Hamilton's legacy already outweighs Schumacher's
F1

Why Hamilton's legacy already outweighs Schumacher's

Norris says 2020 McLaren is "less on edge"
F1

Norris says 2020 McLaren is "less on edge"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar - 15 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar - 22 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.