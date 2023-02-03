Australian Grand Prix track schedule unveiled

Listen to this article

It's a new-look undercard for the Albert Park event this time around with Formula 2 and Formula 3 heading to Australia for the very first time.

The two feeder categories will be joined by regular AGP supports Supercars, with the Melbourne 400 to be the second round of the season, and Carrera Cup.

As per usual Thursday's running will be dedicated to the local categories, although unlike in recent years Supercars will stage its first race on the first day.

The Aussie touring car series will have two practice sessions and two qualifying sessions to determine the grids for Races 1 and 2 across Thursday, before the first race at 4:50pm local time.

The remaining categories will then roar into life on Friday with the Formula 1 practice sessions at 12:30pm and 4pm.

There will also be practice and qualifying for F2 and F3 while Supercars will only be on track once for its second 100-kilometre race.

Supercars will kick off Saturday's action with its remaining two qualifying sessions before returning in the evening for its third race of the weekend.

Saturday will also include Sprint Races for F2 and F3, while Formula 1 will stage its third practice at 12:30pm before qualifying at 4pm.

On Sunday there will be the Feature Races for F2 and F3, the fourth and final Supercars race and the Australian Grand Prix, which starts at 3pm.

That 3pm will technically be an hour earlier than it would have been on the day before due to Victoria's daylight savings come to an end in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“We are thrilled to welcome Formula 2 and Formula 3 to the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023," said Australian Grand Prix Corporation, Division Manager – Motorsport, David Corrigan.

"With Australians on the track in every category, fans can expect four action-packed days of racing.”

“The return of the popular Supercars and Porsche Carrera Cup categories round out an incredibly exciting track schedule, including races for both categories on Thursday for the first time.

"There’s something for every motorsport fanatic and for those new to the sport.”

The Australian Grand Prix will run from March 30 to April 2.

2023 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix schedule

All times local (Thu-Sat GMT+11, Sun GMT+10)

Thursday March 30

10:00-10:20 Historic Demonstration

10:30-11:00 Carrera Cup – Practice 1

11:25-11:55 Supercars – Practice 1

12:30-13:00 Carrera Cup – Qualifying

13:15-13:45 Supercars – Practice 2

14:15-15:00 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 1)

15:10-15:25 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

16:50-17:35 Supercars – Race 1

18:00-18:35 Carrera Cup – Race 1

Friday March 31

8:50-9:35 Formula 3 – Free Practice

10:00-10:45 Formula 2 – Free Practice

11:40-12:00 Historic Demonstration

12:30-13:30 Formula 1 – Practice 1

14:00-14:30 Formula 3 – Qualifying

14:50-15:25 Supercars – Race 2

16:00-17:00 Formula 1 – Practice 2

17:30-18:00 Formula 2 – Qualifying

18:25-18:55 Carrera Cup – Race 2

Saturday April 1

9:30-9:45 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

9:55-10:10 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 4)

11:00-11:40 Formula 3 – Sprint Race

12:30-13:30 Formula 1 – Practice 3

13:40-14:00 Historic Demonstration

14:25-15:10 Formula 2 – Sprint Race

16:00-17:00 Formula 1 – Qualifying

17:25-17:55 Supercars – Race 3

18:25-18:55 Carrera Cup – Race 3

Sunday April 2

9:05-9:50 Formula 3 – Feature Race

10:20-10:50 Supercars – Race 4

11:35-12:35 Formula 2 – Feature Race

15:00 Formula 1 – Australian Grand Prix