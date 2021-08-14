Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety
Formula 1 Special feature

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment

By:

A good result heading into the summer break is always a welcome boost for any Formula 1 team, and thus for Aston Martin the Hungarian Grand Prix disqualification was a bitter blow.

The 18 points lost with Sebastian Vettel’s exclusion from second place after the FIA failed to extract a one litre fuel sample could prove to be very expensive, especially as the team’s direct rivals for fifth place in the constructors’ championship, Alpine and AlphaTauri, were both gifted positions.

Having failed in its push for a right of review of the original decision, the team has now accepted that it was fighting a losing battle, withdrawn its appeal, and taken the pain of the final confirmation loss of the result.

Eleven races into the 2021 season it leaves the team seventh in the championship on 48 points, behind Alpine on 77 and AlphaTauri on 68. Had the original result stood it would have been a much closer fight, with Alpine on 75, Aston on 66, and AlphaTauri on 64.

However, even the higher number reflects the Silverstone team’s dip in fortunes since last year, when after 11 races as Racing Point it had already logged 120 points.

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer has made no secret about why Aston lost its way at the start of this season, blaming it on the change of aero regulations designed to trim downforce and take a little stress out of Pirelli’s tyres.

The package of changes impacted the two low-rake cars, the Mercedes and Aston, more than their high-rake rivals. Recovering from that initial hit has required a huge effort, with a major package of aero updates coming through the system, and gradually adding performance.

“What it really did is it made us work longer and harder on 2021 at the expense of 2022,” Szafnauer tells Motorsport.com. 

“And also the freeze curtailed how much development you could actually add to the car, how much performance you could add to the car, even though you're working hard at it.

“So we can't lift the rear right height, for example. And even if you could lift it, it's years and years and years of development on a high rear right height. You don't get that in months. So yeah, that's the reason we scored 48 points.”

Aston Martin 2022 F1 car

Aston Martin 2022 F1 car

Photo by: Aston Martin

All teams have faced the same challenge of knowing how to juggle scarce aero R&D resources between their 2021 and 2022 projects. In Aston’s case the initial problems with the current car forced a change of plan – it was a step back to take two forward, and inevitably that delayed the final switch to 2022.

“It’s two things,” says Szafnauer. “One, it's frozen, and two, the ‘22 regs are so hugely different than anything that you add to the car this year won't apply next year. So you're just throwing it out. So there's this balancing act between when do you stop this year, because we want to finish at least the top half, but not at the expense of next year.

“All those factors and inputs go into the decision making as to when do you stop, and when do you focus on 2022?”

Will the necessity to work longer on this year’s car ultimately prove costly?

“It all depends on the steepness of the development curve, and when it flattens out. And that's really hard to know, and hard to predict.”

On the plus side, the remedial work has steadily added performance, and the cars have been edging into Q3 more often of late. Vettel was able to take his chances when they came, with a charging fifth in Monaco followed by second in Azerbaijan.

The German driver has gone a long way to silencing the sceptics after his disappointing final couple of years at Ferrari. The frustration he expressed on the radio post-race in Hungary – having stared at Esteban Ocon’s gearbox the whole Grand Prix – was an indication of how hard he is pushing.

“Seb's brilliant,” says Szafnauer. “He came to us with the notion of wanting to enjoy racing again. I talk to him often. And I think he's enjoying racing again, which is great.

“Seb brings a mentality with him that that he had when he won all those races and world championships, leaving no stone unturned for performance and the methodology of how he goes about his weekend and what he's asked of us. And that applies to both sides of the garage. Lance and his team have learned from Seb, and it's lifted us.”

Aston Martin 2022 F1 car

Aston Martin 2022 F1 car

Photo by: Aston Martin

So what has Seb’s experience of winning brought to the party?

“All sorts of little things. He had a lot of experience of engine drivability at other teams, so that went into the feedback of the drivability of the Mercedes. And they've improved that significantly. And if we have better drivability, the drivers tend to get more confidence, they go quicker.

“Ergonomics, he made the steering wheel better, so it's easier to handle.

“Everybody's behind him. And he's done a great job with the team that he has and the mechanics, and people at the factory. And he's just a genuine individual, and a down to earth person. And everybody likes that. So yeah, he's done a good job."

Hiring Vettel was an obvious statement of intent by Aston owner Lawrence Stroll, and it’s already paying off.

“It just shows that we're serious and we want to build a team that's capable of winning a World Championship, and we're on that journey now,” says Szafnauer. “I mean, it's Seb, it's building a new factory, it's starting on a new wind tunnel, it's hiring the people, it's moving from 550 to 800. All those elements just are indicators that we're on a journey to build a world championship-contending team.”

Read Also:

In recent months the team has announced a string of key management hirings, notably Dan Fallows (technical director), Luca Furbatto (engineering director), Andrew Alessi (head of technical operations) and Mark White (operations director).

The man with overall responsibility for creating a quick car is erstwhile technical director Andy Green, who has been given the chief technical officer title.

Green is famous for doing a lot with limited resources, and it will be intriguing to see how he adjust to the transition as the team expands.

Does future look bright for Aston Martin?

Racing Point factory

Racing Point factory

Photo by: Racing Point

Aston is currently building a new factory on the Silverstone site, complete with a new wind tunnel that will be absolutely state of the art.

Meanwhile, the team is flat out on the 2022 project in the current wind tunnel, and it can only guess at how it is doing compared to its rivals.

“It’s hard to know, because it's a relative game,” Szafnauer admits. “The regulations are so radically different, that it's hard to know what others are finding relative to us. So it's really, really not easy.

“Every week we find stuff, we find significant improvements or performance every week in the tunnel. I don't know what the others are finding, and how significant is significant, you have no basis of comparison."

Stroll Sr has made no secret of his desire to make Aston Martin into a winning team. A few years ago that might have seemed a trifle ambitious, given the obvious strength in depth of Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari.

However, the rules reset creates an obvious opportunity for any team to 'do a Brawn' and find an advantage, and more importantly F1 will no longer be a spending race – it will be about how efficient you can be.

“I think it is realistic,” says Szafnauer of Stroll’s target. “I think we will have the financial wherewithal underneath the new financial regs to do it.

“That's the big impact this year, as well as scrutiny from the FIA, which is absolutely fine. We're well under.

“But the other big thing is, in a couple years, when we start bumping up to the cost cap, because it comes down, then we're going to have to make strategic decisions too."

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety

Previous article

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety

4 h
2
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

5 h
3
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

1 d
4
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row

4 h
5
NASCAR XFINITY

Chase Elliott a last-minute addition to Xfinity Indy RC race

2 h
Latest news
How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment
Video Inside
Formula 1

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment

4m
Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety
Formula 1

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety

4 h
Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

9 h
Aston Martin modified all visible F1 car parts to recover 2021 form
Video Inside
Formula 1

Aston Martin modified all visible F1 car parts to recover 2021 form

21 h
Why Alonso thinks he'd beat his younger self 'with one hand'
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Alonso thinks he'd beat his younger self 'with one hand'

21 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 form 00:48
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 form

Fernando Alonso at 40 04:30
Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021

Fernando Alonso at 40

Formula 1: Alonso convinced he could out race his younger self 00:46
Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021

Formula 1: Alonso convinced he could out race his younger self

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Formula 1: Tsunoda believes move to Italy improved race technique 00:59
Formula 1
Aug 12, 2021

Formula 1: Tsunoda believes move to Italy improved race technique

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Gasly expects more F1 podium chances after Hungary miss Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Gasly expects more F1 podium chances after Hungary miss

Why Alpine's defining F1 moment still isn't enough
Formula 1

Why Alpine's defining F1 moment still isn't enough

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin modified all visible F1 car parts to recover 2021 form
Video Inside
Formula 1

Aston Martin modified all visible F1 car parts to recover 2021 form

Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungary DQ Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungary DQ

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime
Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Trending Today

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row

Chase Elliott a last-minute addition to Xfinity Indy RC race
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Chase Elliott a last-minute addition to Xfinity Indy RC race

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

Lundgaard: Family will “have a heart attack” over grid position
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard: Family will “have a heart attack” over grid position

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles Prime

The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles

It’s fashionable among teams to knock the products offered by Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier, especially after the failures earlier in the season. But, as Pat Symonds explains, there are a number of unscientific myths behind these complaints against Pirelli.

Formula 1
23 h
The last hurrah for former British F1 superpower BRM Prime

The last hurrah for former British F1 superpower BRM

Having tasted drivers' and constructors' success in 1962, the BRM Formula 1 team had fallen on hard times by the end of the decade. But the arrival of fresh faces and new cars gave it one more boost as the 1970s began.

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Prime

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

As Formula 1's push to bring costs down is limiting how much teams can use their state-of-the-art windtunnel facilities, the advancement in simulation technology and its limitless possibilities could soon be the determining factor in a team's success

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2021
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Prime

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

OPINION: While the architects of Formula 1’s experimental ‘Sprint’ concept have declared victory, Stuart Codling says that at best it’s a qualified success – and considerably more data is required before enshrining it as a fixture in grand prix weekends

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2021
Why the late Carlos Reutemann missed out on an F1 title Prime

Why the late Carlos Reutemann missed out on an F1 title

One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of his era, the late Carlos Reutemann should also have been a world champion. The reasons for the 1981 title slipping out of his grasp remain the subject of impassioned debate to this very day. GP Racing investigates…

Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Prime

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

After seven seasons of absolute dominance, Mercedes is now faced with a stark reality: through circumstances beyond its control it is struggling to maintain pre-eminence over one of its most ambitious rivals. Worst of all, it saw this scenario coming – but could do nothing about it, as GP Racing reveals.

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2021
The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Prime

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine raised eyebrows when it awarded Esteban Ocon an unusual three-year contract. Even more so when his performances seemed to tail off once he had that contract in his pocket. Now, after Ocon brilliantly seized the moment to win in Hungary, Alpine’s decision seems to be vindicated. Luke Smith analyses why Ocon loosened his Mercedes ties to stick with ‘Team Enstone’.

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2021
How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator Prime

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator

As a young boy, Carlos Sainz was schooled by his father in the special folklore surrounding Ferrari in Formula 1. Now an established grand prix ace – and a Ferrari driver to boot – Sainz opens up to BEN ANDERSON about driving for the team of his childhood hero, and of his own boyhood dreams

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Latest news

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

Aston Martin modified all visible F1 car parts to recover 2021 form
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin modified all visible F1 car parts to recover 2021 form

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.