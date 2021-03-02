Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
263 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
278 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
284 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021 Next / Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car

By:

Alpine has unveiled its new Formula 1 car ahead of the 2021 season following the team's rebranding from Renault over the winter.

Alpine A521

Alpine A521
1/15

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine A521

Alpine A521
2/15

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine A521

Alpine A521
3/15

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine A521

Alpine A521
4/15

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine A521

Alpine A521
5/15

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine A521

Alpine A521
6/15

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine A521

Alpine A521
7/15

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine A521 front wing detail

Alpine A521 front wing detail
8/15

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine A521 detail

Alpine A521 detail
9/15

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine A521 detail

Alpine A521 detail
10/15

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine A521 front wing detail

Alpine A521 front wing detail
11/15

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine A521 detail

Alpine A521 detail
12/15

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine A521 detail

Alpine A521 detail
13/15

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine A521 detail

Alpine A521 detail
14/15

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine A521 detail

Alpine A521 detail
15/15

Photo by: Alpine

In a virtual launch event hosted from the team's UK base in Enstone, Alpine presented the new A521 car ahead of its race debut at the end of this month.

2021 will see the Alpine name make its bow in F1 after Renault opted to rebrand its works team as part of a restructuring of the group's companies and marques.

The team presented an interim livery in January, incorporate the red, white and blue French tricolore colours onto a black base design that was used for private test running with older cars.

Renault finished fifth in last year's constructors' championship, but scored three podium finishes to mark its first rostrum appearances since returning to F1 as a works outfit in 2016.

Esteban Ocon will continue with the team for a second year, having picked up his maiden F1 podium with Renault last year at the Sakhir Grand Prix with a second-place finish.

Following Daniel Ricciardo's departure to McLaren, Ocon will be joined by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso for the 2021 season.

Alonso is returning to F1 after two years away racing in sportscars, IndyCar and the Dakar Rally, and will embark on his third separate stint at Enstone, joining on a multi-year deal.

Alonso first raced for Renault between 2003 and 2006, winning the world championship in 2005 and 2006. After one season at McLaren, he returned for 2008 on a two-year deal before leaving for Ferrari.

The Spaniard was not present for the team launch on Tuesday after a cycling accident last month delayed his pre-season preparations. His first appearance in Alpine colours will come at the start of pre-season testing.

The Alpine squad has undergone a number of managerial changes following the rebrand, including the exit of former team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

Former Suzuki MotoGP boss Davide Brivio has joined Alpine as its new racing director, marking his first foray into F1, and will head up the team alongside executive director Marcin Budkowski. Both will report to newly-appointed Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi.

The Alpine A521 will make its first extended on-track appearance at the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain, which takes place from 12-14 March.

shares
comments

Related video

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

Previous article

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

Next article

Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver

Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Alpine
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car

25min
2
Formula 1

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

47min
3
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence

5h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton explains decision to sign one-year Mercedes extension

4h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes hiding floor design for W12 F1 car

3h
Latest news
Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver
Formula 1

Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver

13m
Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car
Formula 1

Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car

25m
F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021
Formula 1

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

47m
Mercedes has no intention to "flirt" with other drivers yet
Formula 1

Mercedes has no intention to "flirt" with other drivers yet

1h
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?
Formula 1

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

2h
Latest videos
Toto Wolff on having no drivers at the end of 2021 02:03
Formula 1
14m

Toto Wolff on having no drivers at the end of 2021

James Allison on the W12 02:11
Formula 1
2h

James Allison on the W12

Lewis Hamilton explains his 1 year contract 01:26
Formula 1
3h

Lewis Hamilton explains his 1 year contract

Mercedes-AMG W12 Unveiling 01:00
Formula 1
3h

Mercedes-AMG W12 Unveiling

Live: Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance Launch 01:00:00
Formula 1
Mar 1, 2021

Live: Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance Launch

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver

Hamilton explains decision to sign one-year Mercedes extension
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton explains decision to sign one-year Mercedes extension

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

More from
Alpine
F1 set for 'Super Tuesday' launch double with Mercedes and Alpine
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 set for 'Super Tuesday' launch double with Mercedes and Alpine

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine

Alonso will be absent from Alpine F1 launch
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso will be absent from Alpine F1 launch

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
2h
The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era Prime

The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era

Ferrari is starting its post-Sebastian Vettel age by welcoming Carlos Sainz in alongside Charles Leclerc. But while Sainz has a tough challenge to match his new teammate, Ferrari is also sending a message that previous intra-team spats must end

Formula 1
5h
The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine Prime

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine

OPINION: It's been an uneasy ride for Esteban Ocon since his F1 comeback - and fresh challenges lie in wait as he's joined by double world champion Fernando Alonso in the newly rebranded Alpine team. STUART CODLING sets out a roadmap to success…

Formula 1
21h
Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Every Formula 1 team is facing the same difficult decision this season: how do you split precious aero development time between the current car and the all-new 2022 project?

Formula 1
23h
The big questions of F1 2021 - Karun Chandhok Prime

The big questions of F1 2021 - Karun Chandhok

After an unprecedented season last year, there are plenty of questions and storylines for the upcoming Formula 1 campaign. Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok gives his verdict.

Formula 1
Mar 1, 2021
How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact Prime

How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact

The deal McLaren concluded with MSP Sports Capital last year which will help the cash-strapped Formula 1 team pay for much-needed infrastructure upgrades, also points toward the future for F1 itself, says GP Racing's Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Feb 27, 2021
Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game Prime

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game

In a pre-season where Red Bull has been unusually quiet, Max Verstappen has also been guarded about the team's fortunes in 2021. Even after trying the RB16B for the first time at Silverstone, the Dutchman was careful to manage expectations

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2021
The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes Prime

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

In the strategy for grand prix racing's future, 2021 represents a significant step towards the goal of closer racing and a more level playing field. That's the theory behind the latest raft of changes, but will they have the desired effect?

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021

Trending Today

Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence

Hamilton explains decision to sign one-year Mercedes extension
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton explains decision to sign one-year Mercedes extension

Mercedes hiding floor design for W12 F1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes hiding floor design for W12 F1 car

Mercedes makes F1 engine changes after pre-season "issues"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes makes F1 engine changes after pre-season "issues"

Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver

Mercedes has no intention to "flirt" with other drivers yet
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has no intention to "flirt" with other drivers yet

Latest news

Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver

Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

Mercedes has no intention to "flirt" with other drivers yet
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has no intention to "flirt" with other drivers yet

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.