Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
242 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
270 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
277 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi says the constructor is open to adding a Formula 1 partner team in the future, but "isn't actively seeking" a customer for 2022.

Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team

Alpine, which competed in F1 as Renault until this season, lost its last remaining customer team when McLaren decided to switch from Renault to Mercedes power units for 2021.

That means the works Enstone outfit is the only team left on the grid using engines from Viry-Chatillon.

Last year outgoing team principal Cyril Abiteboul said Renault was "happy to focus on itself" but would consider adding a partner team if it added any extra value to the manufacturer.

Read Also:

Abiteboul has since moved on from Enstone during its transition to the Alpine identity, but Alpine's new brand CEO Rossi says the French constructor would still be open to welcoming a partner team in the future.

"We are open to the idea, we're not necessarily looking for one," Rossi said at the launch of the Alpine A521 F1 car.

"I think a partner team would be nice to have but not a must have, because we're building on the current F1 team, we need full autonomy, full independence and full dedication to the F1 team.

"Being able to reap the fruit for the business, so building a partner team, could be nice to have down the road but it's not something we're actively seeking at the moment."

Read Also:

Rossi admits not having a second or third team to help drive the development of the complex hybrid power units is a drawback of its strategy but says there are plenty of positives to counterbalance that.

"The cons could be the fact that you might lose a little bit of the core developments that you could get by having running two or several teams in parallel," Rossi added. "But frankly, it could be outweighed very quickly should you have any problems.

"The pros are that we can dedicate all our efforts on designing our own engine and fitting it into our own car, which is a big pro because you're not distracted by other activities and you can really leverage the fact that you are a manufacturer.

"I like to add the fact that one of the cons could be that if you are designated to provide [engines] to another team, if you have not been prepared for that you will need to increase the workforce consistently.

"I'm not sure it's a very desirable effect, so at the end of the day we're pretty happy supplying ourselves at the moment."

shares
comments

Related video

Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"

Previous article

Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Alpine
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away

16h
2
World Superbike

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track

22h
3
Super Formula

Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team

2h
4
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test

6h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

25d
Latest news
Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team
Formula 1

Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team

8m
Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"
Formula 1

Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"

11h
Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up
Formula 1

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up

13h
Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away
Formula 1

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away

16h
Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off
Formula 1

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off

18h
Latest videos
The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W10 03:41
Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W10

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 01:01
Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A 04:10
Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A "Green Mercedes" Formula 1 Car

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021 12:02
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin 01:09
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin

More from
Filip Cleeren
Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19

Mercedes has "no doubts" on Hamilton's F1 commitment
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has "no doubts" on Hamilton's F1 commitment

Alonso and Ocon to get equal status at Alpine F1, insists Rossi
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso and Ocon to get equal status at Alpine F1, insists Rossi

More from
Alpine
Abiteboul's Alpine F1 departure was a "shock" - Budkowski
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul's Alpine F1 departure was a "shock" - Budkowski

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car
Formula 1 / Analysis

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

Trending Today

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away

Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track

Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test

Supercars team bosses back Indigenous race team
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars team bosses back Indigenous race team

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up

Latest news

Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team

Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.