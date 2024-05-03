Alonso: Newey exit doesn't mean Red Bull F1 team is imploding
Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso doesn't believe Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull is a sign of Formula 1's dominant team imploding.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Earlier this week Red Bull confirmed its long-time design guru Newey would be leaving the team after a 19-year stint, which yielded seven drivers' and six constructors' championships so far.
Newey was understood to be dissatisfied with the political power plays going on behind the scenes at Red Bull, which are yet to be resolved.
When asked if Newey's shock departure amid its intra-team turmoil is a sign of Red Bull imploding, Alonso replied: "I don't think so.
"Obviously, they are dominating the sport since 2021 and when something outside the race weekend is happening, there is a lot of news generated by that team.
"They are the ones that everyone wants to beat and everyone wants to destabilise them in a way to make sure that you are able to beat them on track.
"If you lose your technical director or your designer in another team, it will be a little bit less news than if it happens on the winning team."
Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is known to be interested in Newey's services after making him a verbal offer to join the Silverstone team, but the 65-year-old has been much more strongly linked to Ferrari.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Alonso says he's "always wanted to work" with Newey but considers it a privilege to be active in the same era as the designer, regardless of whether or not a collaboration will ever happen.
"I always wanted to work with him, once in my life," said the Spaniard.
"I respect him a lot. I consider him the best probably of Formula 1 ever had, a legend of the sport, and I feel in a way privileged to drive alongside him in the paddock and obviously as a competitor.
"We are very happy with our technical department. Obviously, Adrian is one of the best out there, but it needs to fit in a team, and it is more a Lawrence decision and ultimately Adrian's decision.
"We don't know even if he wants to retire from Formula 1 and have different approaches for the future, so it's more a question for him."
Newey will leave the Red Bull organisation in March 2025 after negotiating an earlier exit. Until then, he will continue working for the Milton Keynes-based operation and its RB17 hypercar, but he will no longer be actively involved in its technical developments or its future car projects.
