All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1

Red Bull confirms Adrian Newey's departure

Red Bull has confirmed that Adrian Newey will leave its Formula 1 team at the start of next year but will continue to attend races over the remainder of this season.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:

Following intense speculation about the future of the squad’s chief technical officer amid the controversy surrounding team principal Christian Horner, the Milton Keynes-based team announced on Tuesday that Newey would be departing.

In a statement, Red Bull said that Newey’s time at the outfit would end in the first quarter of next year and he would attend “specific races” throughout 2024 to continue bringing his valuable input, including the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

Red Bull made clear that despite leaving the F1 operation, Newey would continue to work on Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar project, which is due to be unveiled at Goodwood in July.

The team said: “The engineering supremo will step back from F1 design duties to focus on final development and delivery of Red Bull’s first hypercar, the hugely anticipated RB17. He will remain involved in and committed to this exciting project until its completion.”

Newey has been a part of Red Bull’s F1 team since 2006 and has played an instrumental role in helping the team take seven drivers’ and six constructors’ championship titles.

It is not clear if the Briton has made a definite decision on his next career steps but he has been most strongly linked with Ferrari, which is eager to lure him on board as part of its effort to get back to the front of the grid. Aston Martin is also a potential suitor.

Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer

Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Speaking about his decision to leave, Newey said that he felt that now was the right moment to step back.

“Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars,” he said. “My dream was to be an engineer in F1, and I’ve been lucky enough to make that dream a reality.

“For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning team.

“However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself. In the interim, the final stages of development of RB17 are upon us, so for the remainder of my time with the team my focus will lie there.”

Read Also:

Team principal Christian Horner paid tribute to the input that Newey has made during his time at the squad, as he said his legacy would long live on at Milton Keynes.

“All of our greatest moments from the past 20 years have come with Adrian’s hand on the technical tiller,” he said.

“His vision and brilliance have helped us to 13 titles in 20 seasons. His exceptional ability to conceptualise beyond F1 and bring wider inspiration to bear on the design of grand prix cars, his remarkable talent for embracing change and finding the most rewarding areas of the rules to focus on, and his relentless will to win have helped Red Bull Racing to become a greater force than I think even the late Dietrich Mateschitz might have imagined.

“More than that, the past 19 years with Adrian have been enormous fun. For me, when Adrian joined Red Bull, he was already a superstar designer. Two decades and 13 championships later he leaves as a true legend.

“He is also my friend and someone I will be eternally grateful to for everything he brought to our partnership. The legacy he leaves behind will echo through the halls of Milton Keynes and RB17 Track Car will be a fitting testament and legacy to his time with us.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Formula 1 tightens up jump start rules
Next article No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Sainz: Ferrari with fewer "scares" key to 2024 F1 progress

Sainz: Ferrari with fewer "scares" key to 2024 F1 progress

Formula 1
Miami GP
Sainz: Ferrari with fewer "scares" key to 2024 F1 progress
Newey free to join F1 rival in 2025, Red Bull warned of “unmitigated disaster”

Newey free to join F1 rival in 2025, Red Bull warned of “unmitigated disaster”

Formula 1
Newey free to join F1 rival in 2025, Red Bull warned of “unmitigated disaster”
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Adrian Newey's Red Bull F1 departure imminent

Adrian Newey's Red Bull F1 departure imminent

Formula 1
Miami GP
Adrian Newey's Red Bull F1 departure imminent
Honda surprised by "unbelievable" Red Bull 2024 F1 car changes

Honda surprised by "unbelievable" Red Bull 2024 F1 car changes

Formula 1
Honda surprised by "unbelievable" Red Bull 2024 F1 car changes
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Latest news

Sainz: Ferrari with fewer "scares" key to 2024 F1 progress

Sainz: Ferrari with fewer "scares" key to 2024 F1 progress

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Sainz: Ferrari with fewer "scares" key to 2024 F1 progress
Vettel to drive Senna's 1993 McLaren in F1 Imola tribute

Vettel to drive Senna's 1993 McLaren in F1 Imola tribute

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Vettel to drive Senna's 1993 McLaren in F1 Imola tribute
The dilemma faced by players in F1's "uncomfortably early" driver carousel

The dilemma faced by players in F1's "uncomfortably early" driver carousel

F1 Formula 1
The dilemma faced by players in F1's "uncomfortably early" driver carousel
Archive: Why Prost and Senna's bitter feud healed

Archive: Why Prost and Senna's bitter feud healed

F1 Formula 1
Archive: Why Prost and Senna's bitter feud healed

Prime

Discover prime content
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jonathan Noble
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief

The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief
No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1

No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1
How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras

How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global