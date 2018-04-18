Alonso "doesn't care" about F1 form of Honda, Ferrari

McLaren driver Fernando Alonso says he "doesn't care too much" about the performances and results achieved by his former Formula 1 teams and partners.

Alonso's comments were prompted by questions over the current form of engine supplier Honda following the end of its troubled three-year partnership with McLaren and its subsequent switch to Toro Rosso.

While McLaren, its cars now fitted with Renault engines, is ahead of Toro Rosso in the standings, the Italian outfit's fourth place in Bahrain was a better result than anything the Woking-based team managed with Honda units.

"[Bahrain] was a very nice weekend for them," Alonso told media when asked about Toro Rosso at the Chinese Grand Prix.

"To be honest, after 18 years in Formula 1, to answer after one good qualifying or one good result from any team makes no sense."

The Spaniard said that queries about Toro Rosso-Honda reminded him of the aftermath of his split with Ferrari back in 2015.

While the McLaren team Alonso switched to is yet to score a podium since his arrival, the Scuderia has won 10 races in the meantime, and mounted a credible title challenge last year.

"I've been answering about Ferrari in 2015 and 2016," Alonso continued.

"After I left Ferrari, every win, every podium they were achieving, you asked me about if I regretted when I left Ferrari.

"After four years Mercedes keep winning and they have four championships and now you are not asking me about Ferrari, you've changed for Toro Rosso.

"Or Renault, in 2005 and 2006 I won two championships with them and now they are competitive again.

"I don't care so much about other teams. It's just funny how people get excited about the ex-teams when they are OK.

"They ask me and I don't care too much."

