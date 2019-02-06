Sign in
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo takes Sauber F1 car name too

Alfa Romeo takes Sauber F1 car name too
By:
44m ago

Alfa Romeo Racing's Formula 1 cars will not bear the Sauber name at all in 2019, while the Racing Point team has committed to its planned temporary identity.

A revised F1 entry list published by the FIA has confirmed Alfa has successfully requested to take over the chassis name from Sauber, as well the team's entry.

It cements the Italian manufacturer's first full F1 entry since 1985 as an extension of the partnership that began with Sauber last year, and confirms the Sauber name will not be visible on the 2019 grid after last week's announcement only reference the team's identity.

Alfa's 2019 entry was originally submitted as Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, under the Sauber Motorsport AG company and with Sauber as the designated chassis name.

Sauber Motorsport AG, which remains independent, is still the company behind the Alfa Romeo Racing entry.

Name changes have been a point of contention in recent years because of their significance to F1 teams qualifying for prize money.

A recent prominent example is Manor taking over the Marussia entry but having to use the existing chassis name for 2015.

However, an entry's company name, team name and name of chassis can all be changed after the original entry list is published.

An F1 Commission vote was necessary because of the commercial agreements between F1 and the teams, which Alfa Romeo needs to honour to keep the prize money the entry earned under the Sauber name.

A majority vote is sufficient for immediate change and the team needs to notify the FIA within seven days.

The Racing Point saga that dogged the second half of last season was complicated by the change of company from Force India, and a subsequent new entry.

Racing Point completed the 2018 season under that name and then kept it when the entry list was published late last year.

It had indicated that was just a temporary solution and had been pursuing its own new identity.

However, it remains on the update FIA entry list with Racing Point as the company, team and chassis name – a day after changing its social media identity from Force India to Racing Point.

Official entry list

Number

Driver

Company

Team

Chassis

Engine

 44 

Lewis Hamilton 

Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited 

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport 

Mercedes 

Mercedes 

77 

Valtteri Bottas 

Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited 

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport 

Mercedes 

Mercedes 

Sebastian Vettel 

Ferrari Spa 

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow 

Ferrari 

Ferrari 

16 

Charles Leclerc 

Ferrari Spa 

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow 

Ferrari 

Ferrari 

33 

Max Verstappen 

Red Bull Racing Limited 

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 

Red Bull Racing 

Honda 

10 

Pierre Gasly 

Red Bull Racing Limited 

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 

Red Bull Racing 

Honda 

Daniel Ricciardo 

Renault Sport Racing Limited 

Renault F1 Team 

Renault 

Renault 

27 

Nicolas Hülkenberg 

Renault Sport Racing Limited 

Renault F1 Team 

Renault 

Renault 

Romain Grosjean 

Haas Formula LLC

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team 

Haas 

Ferrari 

20 

Kevin Magnussen 

Haas Formula LLC

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team 

Haas 

Ferrari 

55 

Carlos Sainz  

McLaren Racing Limited 

McLaren F1 Team 

McLaren 

Renault 

Lando Norris 

McLaren Racing Limited 

McLaren F1 Team 

McLaren 

Renault 

11 

Sergio Perez

Racing Point UK Limited 

Racing Point F1 Team 

Racing Point 

Mercedes 

18 

Lance Stroll 

Racing Point UK Limited 

Racing Point F1 Team 

Racing Point 

Mercedes 

Kimi Räikkönen 

Sauber Motorsport 

Alfa Romeo Racing 

Alfa Romeo Racing 

Ferrari 

99 

Antonio Giovinazzi 

Sauber Motorsport 

Alfa Romeo Racing 

Alfa Romeo Racing 

Ferrari 

26 

Daniil Kvyat 

Scuderia Toro Rosso S.P.A 

Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda 

Scuderia Toro Rosso (STR14) 

Honda 

23 

Alexander Albon 

Scuderia Toro Rosso S.P.A 

Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda 

Scuderia Toro Rosso (STR14) 

Honda 

63 

George Russell 

Willams Grand Prix Engineering Limited 

Williams Racing 

Williams 

Mercedes 

88 

Robert Kubica 

Willams Grand Prix Engineering Limited 

Williams Racing 

Williams 

Merced

 

Honda has made "good progress" this winter, says Red Bull

Honda has made "good progress" this winter, says Red Bull

Dutch F1 race efforts won’t get state support

Dutch F1 race efforts won’t get state support
Series Formula 1

Teams Alfa Romeo
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Scott Mitchell

