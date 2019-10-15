Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Alfa was "nowhere" in "far from normal" Japanese GP

shares
comments
Alfa was "nowhere" in "far from normal" Japanese GP
By:
Oct 15, 2019, 2:58 PM

Alfa Romeo’s Formula 1 drivers were left baffled by being “nowhere” in the Japanese Grand Prix, a race Kimi Raikkonen labelled “far from normal”.

The two Alfas qualified 11th and 13th after narrowly missing out on a spot in the top-10 shootout, with Giovinazzi ahead of Raikkonen on the grid, but they slumped to 14th and 16th in the race itself with Raikkonen the best-placed of the two.

After finishing more than 20 seconds adrift of the points, Raikkonen confessed to being confused by his lack of pace on the medium and hard compounds.

Asked by Motorsport.com if the unusual Japanese GP weekend, on which qualifying was shifted to Sunday morning because of Typhoon Hagibis, had given way to a more normal race, Raikkonen said it was “far from normal in my book”.

“It’s hard to understand why we had no front end and no speed on the first two sets [of tyres],” said Raikkonen.

“When we put the soft on at the end we suddenly go three or four seconds faster and the car actually feels quite good.

“I don’t know, hopefully we figure out soon what is the issue. We ran two different aero packages. I’m sure we’ll learn from those and hopefully we get back to fighting in the top 10.”

Raikkonen had expected a stronger showing from Alfa after the team felt it had got to grips with the causes of its recent mini-slump.

The 2007 world champion has not scored points since the summer break while Giovinazzi has a ninth and a 10th during that five-race spell.

Asked by Motorsport.com if Alfa’s woes might have been eased had it not lost track time through Saturday’s cancelled final practice session, Raikkonen said: “I don’t know. Somehow just on one compound, the soft compound, the car works and the others absolutely not.

“We just don’t get any grip from those tyres. It’s probably the first time this year that it’s like that.”

Giovinazzi continued his fine qualifying form since the summer break by outpacing Raikkonen again but finished almost half a minute behind after being forced to abort an attempted one-stop strategy with four laps left.

“It was really difficult,” said Giovinazzi when asked by Motorsport.com if he shared Raikkonen’s assessment of the grand prix.

“The pace was really slow all race and in qualifying we were not too bad, really close to the midfield teams. But in the race we were nowhere.

“We will check everything and try to find the right solution for the next race.”

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, battles with Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, battles with Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Next article
Early end to Japanese GP "very unfortunate", Masi admits

Previous article

Early end to Japanese GP "very unfortunate", Masi admits
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now , Antonio Giovinazzi
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
10:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
14:00
14:00
QU Sun 13 Oct
10:00
10:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
14:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner respects Norris for response to Albon move

2
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

3
Formula 1

Early end to Japanese GP "very unfortunate", Masi admits

1h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: 2019 title doesn't feel as "happy"

5
NASCAR Cup

Jarrett slams “consequences” of Talladega manufacturer orders

Latest videos

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good 05:50
Formula 1

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race 06:44
Formula 1

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race

A lap of Suzuka in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A lap of Suzuka in F1 2019

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide 02:28
Formula 1

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide

What it takes to become a race driver? 07:07
Formula 1

What it takes to become a race driver?

Latest news

Early end to Japanese GP "very unfortunate", Masi admits
F1

Early end to Japanese GP "very unfortunate", Masi admits

F1 hopes to minimise disruption from Typhoon Hagibis
F1

F1 hopes to minimise disruption from Typhoon Hagibis

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good
F1

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good

Leclerc: Ferrari interests "priority" over Vettel battle
F1

Leclerc: Ferrari interests "priority" over Vettel battle

Haas hits out at rivals' "inconsistent" views on F1 rules
F1

Haas hits out at rivals' "inconsistent" views on F1 rules

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.