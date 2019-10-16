Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 agrees Miami Hard Rock stadium plan for 2021

shares
comments
F1 agrees Miami Hard Rock stadium plan for 2021
By:
Oct 16, 2019, 8:20 AM

Plans to run the Miami Grand Prix around the city's Hard Rock stadium have taken a step close to fruition with the confirmation of an agreement in principle between Formula 1 and the local promoter.

Having abandoned the initial attempts to run the race in the harbourside area – due to local opposition and the complications of securing permits from the several authorities with jurisdiction – the focus instead to the area around the stadium, which is also owned by promoter Stephen Ross's RSE Ventures organisation.

A track layout which uses mostly car parks and land owned by the stadium, best known as the home of the Miami Dolphins, has been designed.

However, it also includes around half a mile of public roads along Northwest 199th Street, to the south of the stadium.

A joint statement issued on the website www.f1mia.com by stadium and Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel and F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches

It read: "We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 and Hard Rock stadium have reached an agreement in principle to host the first ever Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium.

"With an estimated annual impact of more than $400 million and 35,000 room nights, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will be an economic juggernaut for South Florida each and every year.

"We are deeply grateful to our fans, elected officials and the local tourism industry for their patience and support throughout this process. We look forward to bringing the greatest racing spectacle on the planet for the first time to one of the world's most iconic and glamorous regions."

On his Twitter feed, Garfinkel indicated that the race would be held in May – a month that is currently busy with European events, including of course Monaco.

"The world's greatest racing F1 has never been to S.Florida," he wrote. "Imagine people coming to this region from around the world in May. Multiple passing zones and world-class clubs and amenities. Barcelona, Monaco… Miami… make it happen."

Although the Hard Rock venue will require the support of fewer authorities that the original downtown course – where the Bayfront Park authority proved particular difficult – it will still need the backing of the Miami-Dade County Commission.

A meeting of local residents last month saw many expressing their concerns about the race, and county commissioner Barbara Jordan, who hosted the gathering, said she opposed the event.

"It solidified my position as a no," she noted. "In terms of something this community does not want."

Slider
List

Miami track rendering

Miami track rendering
1/4

Photo by: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami track rendering

Miami track rendering
2/4

Photo by: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami track rendering

Miami track rendering
3/4

Photo by: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami track rendering

Miami track rendering
4/4

Photo by: Hard Rock Stadium

Next article
Tech verdict: How Mercedes struck back at Suzuka

Previous article

Tech verdict: How Mercedes struck back at Suzuka

Next article

The inside story of how F1 kept the Japanese GP on TV

The inside story of how F1 kept the Japanese GP on TV
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
FP1 Starts in
9 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
16:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
20:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
16:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
19:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
19:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

2
Formula 1

F1 agrees Miami Hard Rock stadium plan for 2021

1h
3
Formula 1

The inside story of how F1 kept the Japanese GP on TV

1h
4
Formula 1

Horner respects Norris for response to Albon move

5
MotoGP

Zarco's three-race MotoGP return announced by LCR

1h

Latest videos

The bad decisions from F1's past it has to change 07:08
Formula 1

The bad decisions from F1's past it has to change

Why F1 is heading for a 'thumbs down' with its 2021 changes 10:18
Formula 1

Why F1 is heading for a 'thumbs down' with its 2021 changes

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP

Discovering an 'illegal secret' on a Formula 1 car 02:36
Formula 1

Discovering an 'illegal secret' on a Formula 1 car

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix 11:54
Formula 1

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix

Latest news

The inside story of how F1 kept the Japanese GP on TV
F1

The inside story of how F1 kept the Japanese GP on TV

F1 agrees Miami Hard Rock stadium plan for 2021
F1

F1 agrees Miami Hard Rock stadium plan for 2021

Tech verdict: How Mercedes struck back at Suzuka
F1

Tech verdict: How Mercedes struck back at Suzuka

Alfa was "nowhere" in "far from normal" Japanese GP
F1

Alfa was "nowhere" in "far from normal" Japanese GP

Early end to Japanese GP "very unfortunate", Masi admits
F1

Early end to Japanese GP "very unfortunate", Masi admits

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.