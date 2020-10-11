Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Race in
00 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Breaking news

Update package puts Red Bull ‘a lot closer’ to Mercedes

shares
comments
Update package puts Red Bull ‘a lot closer’ to Mercedes
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield

Alexander Albon believes the updates Red Bull brought to the Nurburgring for its RB16 Formula 1 car have drawn the team “a lot closer” to Mercedes.

Albon’s teammate, Max Verstappen, was on provisional pole after the first runs in the final stage of qualifying for the Eifel Grand Prix, initially edging out both Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

Although Verstappen dropped to third in the final runs, the Dutchman said after the session that some updates on the Red Bull car had offered a “good step forward”.

Having struggled earlier in the year with a skittish and nervous car, Verstappen added that Red Bull’s development plan was “all about calming everything down a bit and connecting the rear with the front a bit more”.

Red Bull ran a new design for the rear suspension upright and brake duct, following a similar concept to that used by Mercedes at the start of the year, as well as some other minor aero additions such as new winglets on the halo.

Albon took fifth overall in qualifying at the Nurburgring, but reported an immediate benefit when running the updated aero package for the first time in practice on Saturday morning.

“It feels good, it feels quick,” Albon said. "Straightaway in FP3, it was feeling pretty strong. I was happy with it.

“It’s a good step forward. It’s put us a lot closer obviously to the Mercs.”

The new parts for the Red Bull car warranted a change in the survival cell on Albon’s car on Friday evening, committing to running them despite having the first two practice sessions called off.

“The package is quite a big one,” Albon said.

“From what I understand, it’s easier to change tub and have it ready-made for the other pieces.

“It’s always been planned to happen this weekend. I think with most things nowadays, it’s not just a little bit of here and a little bit of there. If you want to change something, you have to change not the whole thing, but parts of it.

“So you could say it was a pretty substantial change in that sense. But I think the cell thing is a bit misleading. There were some things that were just easier and quicker to do with a new cell, new monocoque.”

The upgrades that have lifted Red Bull at the Nurburgring

Red Bull’s updates at the Eifel Grand Prix appear to revolve two key areas aimed at both boosting aero and improving the stability of the car to give the drivers more confidence.

At the rear of the car the team has made a pretty significant change to the design of its rear suspension upright and brake duct.

Interestingly the design somewhat mirrors the solution used by Mercedes that it lobbied to have removed from the cars at the Australian Grand Prix.

The FIA didn’t wholly ban the Mercedes design, but did clarify what could be done in this region, likely inciting this design path from Red Bull.

The original solution from Mercedes used the shape of the upright to create an additional inlet that connected to an outlet on the brake drum. This would both help to cool the brakes but also the tyres.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear brakes duct detail
Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear brakes duct detail

The FIA concluded that this had created an inlet that lay outside the dimensional bounding within the regulations. It ruled that the aperture had to either be blanked off or a similarly sized outlet be created in the upright to allow the airflow passage straight through.

Red Bull Racing RB16 suspension
Red Bull Racing RB16 rear detail

Mercedes opted to blank off the aperture, a decision that also affected partner team Racing Point.

Red Bull, however, takes the other option noted during the clarification, with a passage created that allows the airflow to move through the assembly and then be guided by the brake winglets behind, which have also been redesigned.

Red Bull Racing RB16 winglet comparison at Eifel GP

Red Bull Racing RB16 winglet comparison at Eifel GP

Elsewhere on the car, a winglet has been added to the side of the halo (blue arrow), which the team is using to correct the airflow's path and guide it upward.

In order that these winglets receive the right flow towards them, the team has also made a small change ahead of this too, squaring off the mirror stalks where they connect to the chassis (red arrow).

Unsurprisingly we’ve already seen other teams do this already, as it turns the stalk into more of a flow conditioner than would be the case with its more shapely predecessor.

This is why Red Bull has also changed the connecting point with the wrap around section at the other end too, adding an endplate and creating an exposed joint, that will likely shed a small vortex.

Related video

Williams tried out Imola short-weekend plan at Eifel GP

Previous article

Williams tried out Imola short-weekend plan at Eifel GP

Next article

Seidl: McLaren had to push on with new F1 aero package

Seidl: McLaren had to push on with new F1 aero package
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Eifel GP
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

Update package puts Red Bull ‘a lot closer’ to Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Update package puts Red Bull ‘a lot closer’ to Mercedes

Bottas and Hamilton query amount of F1 practice needed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas and Hamilton query amount of F1 practice needed

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the French Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the French Grand Prix?

Seidl: McLaren had to push on with new F1 aero package
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: McLaren had to push on with new F1 aero package

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan

Ferrari on right path after hitting “rock bottom” - Mekies
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari on right path after hitting “rock bottom” - Mekies

Latest news

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan

Seidl: McLaren had to push on with new F1 aero package
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: McLaren had to push on with new F1 aero package

Update package puts Red Bull ‘a lot closer’ to Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Update package puts Red Bull ‘a lot closer’ to Mercedes

Williams tried out Imola short-weekend plan at Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams tried out Imola short-weekend plan at Eifel GP

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

2
Formula 1

Update package puts Red Bull ‘a lot closer’ to Mercedes

1h
3
Formula 1

Bottas and Hamilton query amount of F1 practice needed

2h
4
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the French Grand Prix?

5
Formula 1

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan

11m

Latest news

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan
Formula 1

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan

Seidl: McLaren had to push on with new F1 aero package
Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren had to push on with new F1 aero package

Update package puts Red Bull ‘a lot closer’ to Mercedes
Formula 1

Update package puts Red Bull ‘a lot closer’ to Mercedes

Williams tried out Imola short-weekend plan at Eifel GP
Formula 1

Williams tried out Imola short-weekend plan at Eifel GP

Bottas and Hamilton query amount of F1 practice needed
Formula 1

Bottas and Hamilton query amount of F1 practice needed

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife 05:52
Formula 1

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments 06:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.