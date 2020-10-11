Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Race in
02 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Breaking news

Williams tried out Imola short-weekend plan at Eifel GP

shares
comments
Williams tried out Imola short-weekend plan at Eifel GP
By:

Williams activated the practice run plan it had configured for the shortened Imola Formula 1 weekend in response to the opening practice sessions for the Eifel Grand Prix being cancelled.

The missing FP1 and FP2 sessions on Friday at the Nurburgring left teams with only one hour of practice running ahead of qualifying, which is similar to the situation they will face later this month at the Emilia Romagna GP at the Imola track.

For that event, due to the lengthy journey from the Portuguese GP at the Algarve International circuit the weekend before, the field will have just one 90-minute practice session to prepare.

Williams’ head of vehicle performance, Dave Robson, said that thanks to “some level of planning, but also by good fortune” his team already been “discussing last week what the Imola run plan ought to look like”, and as a result was able to enact it with George Russell and Nicholas Latifi in FP3 on Saturday.

“Apart from the fact it was only 60 minutes practice [yesterday], and it'll be 90 in Imola, we were able to put what we were going to do at Imola largely into practice [at the Nurburgring],” he added, when asked by Motorsport.com if the unexpectedly short Eifel GP weekend had helped it prepare for Imola.

“I don't think we missed out on an enormous amount, helped out today by the fact that they were no particular incidents or flags, so pretty much everyone got their full 60 minutes in today.

“I'm sure there will be things, having been through today that we do slightly differently in Imola - I don't know what they are yet, we really haven't had a chance to look through that, it's all been a bit of a rush to get into qualifying.

“But I'm sure when we sit down and look at it on Monday, there will be a few things that will go into that Imola plan that perhaps otherwise wouldn't have made it.

“But on the whole, I think we did reasonably well today, with the time and tyres that we had.”

Read Also:

Russell and Latifi both reckoned they could have made it through to Q2, but they were knocked out in Q1 in P17 and P18.

Robson explained that this result was down to a mix of driver error and inadequate tyre preparation ahead of the duo’s final flying laps.

“The tyres were on the limit – they were hard work to get warm in these cold conditions,” he said.

“So I think encountering any kind of traffic, or having an out-lap that wasn’t perfect, was a little bit costly in the first sector of the timed lap.

“To be fair to the two drivers I think the car had the pace, but only if they did put together the perfect lap – and obviously that’s pretty difficult to do today.

“Neither of them quite managed it, I don’t think. So a bit of a combination of the two things.”

Related video

Bottas and Hamilton query amount of F1 practice needed

Previous article

Bottas and Hamilton query amount of F1 practice needed

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Eifel GP
Teams Williams
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

Bottas and Hamilton query amount of F1 practice needed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas and Hamilton query amount of F1 practice needed

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

Petrucci expects 10-rider Le Mans MotoGP podium battle
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci expects 10-rider Le Mans MotoGP podium battle

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Ferrari on right path after hitting “rock bottom” - Mekies
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari on right path after hitting “rock bottom” - Mekies

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the French Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the French Grand Prix?

Williams tried out Imola short-weekend plan at Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams tried out Imola short-weekend plan at Eifel GP

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP

Latest news

Williams tried out Imola short-weekend plan at Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams tried out Imola short-weekend plan at Eifel GP

Bottas and Hamilton query amount of F1 practice needed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas and Hamilton query amount of F1 practice needed

Ferrari on right path after hitting “rock bottom” - Mekies
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari on right path after hitting “rock bottom” - Mekies

Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas and Hamilton query amount of F1 practice needed

1h
2
Formula 1

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

3
MotoGP

Petrucci expects 10-rider Le Mans MotoGP podium battle

57m
4
Formula 1

Williams tried out Imola short-weekend plan at Eifel GP

22m
5
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Latest news

Williams tried out Imola short-weekend plan at Eifel GP
Formula 1

Williams tried out Imola short-weekend plan at Eifel GP

Bottas and Hamilton query amount of F1 practice needed
Formula 1

Bottas and Hamilton query amount of F1 practice needed

Ferrari on right path after hitting “rock bottom” - Mekies
Formula 1

Ferrari on right path after hitting “rock bottom” - Mekies

Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”
Formula 1

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife 05:52
Formula 1

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments 06:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.