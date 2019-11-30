Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Race in
22 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Qualifying report

Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton grabs final pole of 2019

shares
comments
Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton grabs final pole of 2019
By:
Nov 30, 2019, 2:10 PM

Lewis Hamilton claimed the final Formula 1 pole position of the 2019 season in qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver was fastest on the first runs in Q3 with a time of 1m34.828s.

He then shaved a few hundredths off that time on the second run to post a 1m34.779s to consolidate his position at the top of the timesheets.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas was second fastest, 0.194s slower, but has to serve a back-of-the-grid penalty for power unit changes.

This means Max Verstappen will start second having set the third fastest time, 0.360s off the pace.

Charles Leclerc won the intra-Ferrari battle by beating Sebastian Vettel to fourth place despite not reaching the line in time to start his final lap.

He complained of Vettel slowing ahead, although Vettel himself was being backed up as drivers prepared for their final quick laps.

But Vettel did not improve on his final lap, ending up 0.560s off pole.

Alex Albon was sixth fastest in the second Red Bull, nine tenths off the pace.

All of the fastest six qualifiers will start on medium-compound Pirellis, except for Vettel, who used softs to post his fastest Q2 time.

Read Also:

Lando Norris won the midfield battle with seventh-fastest time, beating Renault's Daniel Ricciardo by just two-hundredths.

Carlos Sainz was a further 0.003s down in ninth place, with the second Renault of Nico Hulkenberg a distant 10th.

Racing Point's Sergio Perez was eliminated at the last moment in Q2 by Nico Hulkenberg's late improvement after being pushed down to 11th – although Bottas's penalty means he will start 10th.

Pierre Gasly ended up 12th having briefly dipped into the top 10 on his final run before being relegated by Norris and Hulkenberg.

Lance Stroll took the second Racing Pint to 13th, 0.038s faster than the second Toro Rosso of Daniil Kvyat.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen was 15th, over a tenth slower than Kvyat – who is being investigated by stewards for a potential unsafe release during Q1.

Romain Grosjean was quickest of those eliminated in Q1 in 16th place after being put into the elimination zone by Stroll at the end of the session.

Grosjean was vulnerable thanks to a poor first sector on his final lap, although he was still 0.341s away from reaching Q2, apologising to the team over the radio for something going wrong on the lap.

Alfa Romeo duo Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen were 17th and 18th, with both briefly lifting themselves out of the bottom five in the final flurry of laps before being shuffled back.

George Russell made sure of a clean sweep of Williams teammate Robert Kubica by taking 19th place, just over half-a-second ahead.

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'34.779  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'35.139 0.360
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'35.219 0.440
4 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1'35.339 0.560
5 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 1'35.682 0.903
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'36.436 1.657
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1'36.456 1.677
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 1'36.459 1.680
9 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1'36.710 1.931
10 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 1'37.055 2.276
11 France Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1'37.089 2.310
12 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 1'37.103 2.324
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1'37.141 2.362
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'37.254 2.475
15 France Romain Grosjean Haas 1'38.051 3.272
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'38.114 3.335
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'38.383 3.604
18 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'38.717 3.938
19 Poland Robert Kubica Williams 1'39.236 4.457
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'34.973 0.194
View full results
Next article
F1 set for partial engine development freeze

Previous article

F1 set for partial engine development freeze

Next article

Abu Dhabi GP: Starting grid in pictures

Abu Dhabi GP: Starting grid in pictures
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Sub-event QU
Author Edd Straw

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
Race Starts in
22 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
07:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
11:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
11:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
11:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton grabs final pole of 2019

29m
2
Formula 1

F1 set for partial engine development freeze

2h
3
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Qualifying as it happened

4
Formula 1

Mercedes forced into another Bottas engine change

5
Formula 1

Ferrari will be "adult in the room" by retaining F1 veto

Latest videos

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert 03:01
Formula 1

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted 09:51
Formula 1

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

Latest news

Abu Dhabi GP: Starting grid in pictures
F1

Abu Dhabi GP: Starting grid in pictures

Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton grabs final pole of 2019
F1

Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton grabs final pole of 2019

F1 set for partial engine development freeze
F1

F1 set for partial engine development freeze

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen edges Mercedes duo in FP3
F1

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen edges Mercedes duo in FP3

Abu Dhabi GP: Qualifying as it happened
F1

Abu Dhabi GP: Qualifying as it happened

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.