Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration

shares
comments
Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration
By:

Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul says the squad's progress in Formula 1 this year explains just why he was so frustrated when Daniel Ricciardo first signed with McLaren.

As part of the pre-season driver merry-go-round prompted by Ferrari not keeping Sebastian Vettel, Ricciardo was snapped up by McLaren as the replacement for Carlos Sainz.

That move prompted Abiteboul to express some annoyance at Ricciardo's decision when it first happened.

In a statement confirming the news of Ricciardo's departure, Abiteboul said: "Reciprocated confidence, unity and commitment are, more than ever, critical values for a works team."

While Ricciardo and Renault have put the matter behind them to challenge for podiums this season, Abiteboul says that he felt the way he did simply because he knew things were going to move forward in 2020 - but had no way of proving it at the time.

"I think everyone has been able to feel the frustration, and my own frustration, when it was announced," said Abiteboul, in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

"And let's be honest. I had the feeling that this [progress] was coming, that the team had made a step up, and that the car would be better.

"Plus that there was much more to come actually in the pipeline, that he [Ricciardo] had not driven yet. I knew the figures, but the problem is that it's only figures, and I know that he's been promised lots of things in the past not only by us, but also by his previous team.

"Daniel is very emotional but he has clearly made a step up. He has gained massively in confidence with the team and with the car, and the relationship between him and his race engineer is very, very strong. We see all of that, it's finally paying dividends."

Abiteboul said one of the key lessons to take out of this year with Ricciardo is how it can take time for drivers to fully reach their potential with teams.

It means that Renault needs to be looking towards more long-term commitment to its drivers, rather than making repeated changes.

"It's really true that when you change driver, you make a step back before making a step forward," said Abiteboul.

"We see that this year, and it's something that we'd like to do in the future: to clearly bring stability. Because year one is always a bit of an investment before the years ahead. So we need to have longer stints with our drivers if want to make steps forward."

Renault has signed Fernando Alonso as replacement for Ricciardo, in a multi-year deal that will take him at least until the end of 2022.

Related video

Williams struggles haven’t put Kubica off idea of racing again

Previous article

Williams struggles haven’t put Kubica off idea of racing again
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration

Ross Chastain to drive Chip Ganassi Racing's No. 42 in 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ross Chastain to drive Chip Ganassi Racing's No. 42 in 2021

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid

Williams struggles haven’t put Kubica off idea of racing again
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams struggles haven’t put Kubica off idea of racing again

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief

Toyota "surprised in two directions" by Rebellion pace
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Toyota "surprised in two directions" by Rebellion pace

McLaughlin details preparation for IndyCar debut
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

McLaughlin details preparation for IndyCar debut

Latest news

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration

Williams struggles haven’t put Kubica off idea of racing again
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams struggles haven’t put Kubica off idea of racing again

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan

2
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration

30m
3
NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain to drive Chip Ganassi Racing's No. 42 in 2021

4
MotoGP

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid

1h
5
Formula 1

Williams struggles haven’t put Kubica off idea of racing again

2h

Latest news

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration

Williams struggles haven’t put Kubica off idea of racing again
Formula 1

Williams struggles haven’t put Kubica off idea of racing again

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief
Formula 1

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan
Formula 1

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan

Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP
Formula 1

Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP

Latest videos

Speed Dating with Toto, Lewis, and Valtteri – Part 2! 03:05
Formula 1
27m

Speed Dating with Toto, Lewis, and Valtteri – Part 2!

Factory Friday: Mike Elliott Answers Your Questions! 10:29
Formula 1

Factory Friday: Mike Elliott Answers Your Questions!

Interview: Sir Stirling Moss at Retromobile Car Show 2008 03:08
Formula 1

Interview: Sir Stirling Moss at Retromobile Car Show 2008

The 3 Banned 6-Wheeled F1 Cars 08:34
Formula 1

The 3 Banned 6-Wheeled F1 Cars

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything 14:26
Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.