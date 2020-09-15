Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
86 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren "put money where its mouth is" with Ricciardo

shares
comments
McLaren "put money where its mouth is" with Ricciardo
By:

McLaren boss Zak Brown says he "put his money where his mouth is" to woo Daniel Ricciardo to the team for the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Ricciardo signed for McLaren back in May as part of the raft of driver movements sparked by news of Sebastian Vettel's impending Ferrari exit.

It was the second time McLaren tried to sign the Aussie, Brown making no secret that he approached Ricciardo to replace Fernando Alonso for the 2019 season.

Ricciardo decided against a McLaren move at the time, opting to sign a two-year deal with Renault, which had finished two positions higher in the 2018 constructors' standings, instead.

According to Brown it was no great surprise that Ricciardo went elsewhere at the time given the squad's lean run of results.

However he reckons it also helped him get second time lucky with a Ricciardo deal, McLaren's upswing in results proving to the driver that there was nothing hollow about the promises he made in 2018.

"A couple of years ago we were coming off a horrific season, one of our worst in McLaren history," Brown told the In the Fast Lane podcast.

"Really all I could do at that point was promise, or make claims, to Daniel on what my intentions were.

"But at that point it was just words – I'm going to get a great team principal, I'm going to get a great technical director, we're going to get the resources we need, we're going to invest in capex... it was a lot of promises.

"I think, understandingly, he went 'it all sounds good, but you are coming off one of one of the worst seasons in McLaren's history'. Ultimately it didn't get him over the line for those reasons.

"Now instead of saying 'I'm going to get a great team principal' I can say 'I got Andreas Seidl', who's making a huge difference in the team. 'I'm going to get a great technical director', I got one in James Key.

"I think a year on he was able to see I put my money where my mouth is, so to speak, and the results were coming."

While Ricciardo said back in June there was no "one deciding factor" to his decision to leave Renault for McLaren Brown isn't so sure. He feels that hiring ex-Porsche technical guru Seidl played a big part in getting Ricciardo to sign on the dotted line.

"He's a huge Andreas fan, I think that had a big part in his decision-making process," Brown said.

"He says 'Andreas is a monster'. And I think he means that in a good way. I think that's ultimately why he made the decision this time around."

F1 drivers would "love" return to Mugello in 2021

Previous article

F1 drivers would "love" return to Mugello in 2021

Next article

The other factor that helped make the Tuscan GP exciting

The other factor that helped make the Tuscan GP exciting
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Bubba Wallace could join Gaunt Brothers after Suarez departure
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace could join Gaunt Brothers after Suarez departure

McLaren "put money where its mouth is" with Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren "put money where its mouth is" with Ricciardo

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 test

Lorenzo says 2021 Ducati deal "almost happened"
MotoGP MotoGP / Interview

Lorenzo says 2021 Ducati deal "almost happened"

Masi hits back at Hamilton's "offensive" safety claims
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Masi hits back at Hamilton's "offensive" safety claims

Racing Point in fight to get upgrades ready for Russia
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point in fight to get upgrades ready for Russia

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"

F1 drivers would "love" return to Mugello in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers would "love" return to Mugello in 2021

Latest news

The other factor that helped make the Tuscan GP exciting Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The other factor that helped make the Tuscan GP exciting

McLaren "put money where its mouth is" with Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren "put money where its mouth is" with Ricciardo

F1 drivers would "love" return to Mugello in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers would "love" return to Mugello in 2021

W Series eyeing regular F1 support slots in 2021
WS W Series / Breaking news

W Series eyeing regular F1 support slots in 2021

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace could join Gaunt Brothers after Suarez departure

30m
2
Formula 1

McLaren "put money where its mouth is" with Ricciardo

59m
3
Formula 1

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 test

4
MotoGP

Lorenzo says 2021 Ducati deal "almost happened"

5
Formula 1

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"

Latest news

The other factor that helped make the Tuscan GP exciting
Formula 1

The other factor that helped make the Tuscan GP exciting

McLaren "put money where its mouth is" with Ricciardo
Formula 1

McLaren "put money where its mouth is" with Ricciardo

F1 drivers would "love" return to Mugello in 2021
Formula 1

F1 drivers would "love" return to Mugello in 2021

W Series eyeing regular F1 support slots in 2021
WS

W Series eyeing regular F1 support slots in 2021

Racing Point in fight to get upgrades ready for Russia
Formula 1

Racing Point in fight to get upgrades ready for Russia

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Tuscan GP best photos 03:36
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Tuscan GP best photos

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 41:12
Formula 1

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello 07:32
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix 00:59
Formula 1

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.