Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Lack of leeway over tech breaches "a bit sad" - Renault

shares
comments
Lack of leeway over tech breaches "a bit sad" - Renault
By:
Sep 25, 2019, 11:02 AM

Renault Formula 1 team boss Cyril Abiteboul says there's a "disconnect" between the move to relax driving penalties and the lack of leeway given for technical infringements.

In Singapore, Daniel Ricciardo was excluded from qualifying after a kerb strike led to a power spike over the MGU-K limit of 120kW.

When called to the FIA, Renault pointed it out that it hadn't occurred on the lap that got the Australian out of Q1, and that the time benefit was just one microsecond.

Read Also:

However, the stewards stressed that it wasn't necessary to demonstrate that there had been an advantage, and that the precedent for any clear technical offences was exclusion. Ricciardo lost his eighth place, and had to start from the back of the grid.

Abiteboul believes that some margin should be built into the system, and that for the good of the show less draconian penalties could be applied.

"It's a bit sad because we all know the fans want less penalties, that's obvious," Abiteboul told Motorsport.com.

"It's strange because on the one side you can see that on the race track Michael Masi is coming with a new doctrine, the black and white flag, a sort of yellow card, so we're trying to be sensible about the regulations and the impact on the sport and the show.

"And on the other side we have this, and for me there is disconnect between the two that we can only regret because we were on the receiving end, and obviously you can't expect anything else from me.

"In my opinion in the future there has to be a discussion with the FIA on whether we want to follow more that system that is going on on the race track, or that strict application based on machines, not based on people.

"We will be able to save lots of money when we will be able to be governed by machines in the future.

"We're trying to be a bit less black and white on track. There are other precedents. The same thing happened to Pierre Gasly [a fuel flow irregularity in Baku] earlier in the season. I think some of the people at the FIA are losing the plot, in my opinion."

Race director Masi dismissed Abiteboul's suggestion, stressing that technical infringements are regarded as black and white.

"When it comes to technical infringements, Martin Brundle put it best, you're either pregnant or you're not," he said.

"It's one of those. I think everyone knows when it comes to technical infringements of that nature what the outcome is. You either are or you aren't.

"I can feel for Daniel, it was an error, and sadly it is what it is. Personally I think we're treading on dangerous territory when we're starting with technical infringements in particular building margins in upon margins."

One counter argument to Abiteboul's claims is that some leeway is built into the system in that technical delegate Jo Bauer often warns teams to address an issue without it necessarily going to the stewards, who then have no choice but to act.

It's understood that Renault had suffered similar power spikes in practice sessions in previous races and had been encouraged to address the issue.

Next article
Wolff: “Never say never” about Vandoorne, de Vries in F1

Previous article

Wolff: “Never say never” about Vandoorne, de Vries in F1

Next article

The realities of Hulkenberg's quest to save his F1 career

The realities of Hulkenberg's quest to save his F1 career
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
11:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
13:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc/Vettel rivalry can "escalate" - Wolff

2
Formula 1

Wolff: “Never say never” about Vandoorne, de Vries in F1

2h
3
Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes can learn from breach of "clear procedure"

4
BTCC

Blundell considering options amid "painful" BTCC season

17m
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Singapore "almost worse than Monaco" to overtake

2h

Latest videos

How Ferrari solved its major 2019 weakness 03:52
Formula 1

How Ferrari solved its major 2019 weakness

Emmo Fittipaldi: The Road to Formula 1 (OFFICIAL TRAILER) 00:31
Formula 1

Emmo Fittipaldi: The Road to Formula 1 (OFFICIAL TRAILER)

How Ferrari failed to realise it would cost Leclerc victory 04:26
Formula 1

How Ferrari failed to realise it would cost Leclerc victory

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short 13:24
Formula 1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

Latest news

The realities of Hulkenberg's quest to save his F1 career
F1

The realities of Hulkenberg's quest to save his F1 career

Lack of leeway over tech breaches "a bit sad" - Renault
F1

Lack of leeway over tech breaches "a bit sad" - Renault

Wolff: “Never say never” about Vandoorne, de Vries in F1
F1

Wolff: “Never say never” about Vandoorne, de Vries in F1

Hamilton: Singapore "almost worse than Monaco" to overtake
F1

Hamilton: Singapore "almost worse than Monaco" to overtake

Why Grosjean is F1's most infuriating driver
F1

Why Grosjean is F1's most infuriating driver

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.