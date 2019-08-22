Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 claims “exceptional” results as 2021 windtunnel video emerges

shares
comments
F1 claims “exceptional” results as 2021 windtunnel video emerges
By:
Aug 22, 2019, 4:11 PM

Formula 1 has unveiled the first video of its 2021 concept car in the windtunnel, featuring the anticipated ground-effect aerodynamics package.

In conjunction with the FIA, F1’s in-house technical team has produced its first iteration ahead of an expected overhaul of the technical regulations for the 2021 season. After a phase of CFD (computational fluid dynamics) testing, F1 has now produced a 50% scale model, which has been tested within the Sauber windtunnel in Switzerland – as shown in its video tweet below...

 

The CFD tests, according to the FIA’s head of single-seater technical matters Nikolas Tombazis, showed the 2021 concept sustained a downforce reduction of “5-10%” when in the wake of another car, compared to the 45% that current cars receive.

Windtunnel testing has, according to Tombazis, correlated with those previous figures.

“Fundamentally, the CFD was correct,” Tombazis told Formula1.com. “There have been no major surprises. 

“So there is a 5-10% wake disruption, compared to the current levels of 50%, although it depends on the exact configuration you are testing and so on."

Along with the ground-effect package, produced by a pair of dramatic Venturi tunnels, the car notably features little in the way of the expansive bargeboard packages currently seen on the current generation of F1 machinery.

The changes seen are part of a push to improve the closeness of wheel-to-wheel racing and level of overtaking in F1, without the need for driver aids such as DRS.

F1’s chief technical officer Pat Symonds has lauded the work produced so far, hailing the “exceptional” results produced in simulations and testing.

“[Results are] actually beyond what I thought we could achieve when we started the project” said Symonds. “With the configurations we have got at the moment, the results are exceptional.”

Other areas of interest include the front wing, to which the nose attaches directly to the front wing mainplane.

The five wing elements allowed currently has been cut to three, attaching at both ends between the nose and endplate to eliminate the “Y250” vortex - a common tool in creating a barrier between the tyre wake and the floor. There are also deflectors mounted to the front uprights to control the tyre wake, while the rear wing has been reshaped to reduce the wake produced.

“The fundamental point of all of this,” Tombazis added, “is that we are trying to reduce the losses that the following car would face. 

“The simplification of the leading car’s aerodynamics also helps for wake performance because on the one hand the front car doesn't have as many methods to control its wake. On the other hand the following car, not having all these little, very sensitive devices is less susceptible to disruption.”

Further changes confirm the wheel covers on the 18-inch wheel rims, along with a reshaped halo fairing to better integrate the design with the car.

F1’s self-imposed deadline to ratify the 2021 rules is October, although it is currently unknown if the design seen in the wind tunnel has been updated. The current contingent of teams have also been involved in the process of defining the 2021 rules, having been offered extra time to their simulation allowances to do so. 

“The teams have been very good,” Symonds added. “The teams that have had the resources to do it have worked on a number of projects for us, and they are all fully informed of what is going on.

“We have meetings every few months, we send our geometry to them, they then run that in their own CFD environments and they feedback results to us.”

Read Also:

Next article
Revealed: Our vision for 2021’s F1 racers

Previous article

Revealed: Our vision for 2021’s F1 racers
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
7 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
11:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 claims “exceptional” results as 2021 windtunnel video emerges

1h
2
Formula 1

Revealed: Our vision for 2021’s F1 racers

2h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen sees other future F1 rivals besides Leclerc

Latest videos

Revealed: Our vision for F1's new rules in 2021 05:06
Formula 1

Revealed: Our vision for F1's new rules in 2021

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Latest news

F1 claims “exceptional” results as 2021 windtunnel video emerges
F1

F1 claims “exceptional” results as 2021 windtunnel video emerges

Revealed: Our vision for 2021’s F1 racers
F1

Revealed: Our vision for 2021’s F1 racers

F1 tech race: Giorgio Piola on key 2019 developments
F1

F1 tech race: Giorgio Piola on key 2019 developments

F1's current process for deciding tyre spec "wrong" - Ferrari
F1

F1's current process for deciding tyre spec "wrong" - Ferrari

Promoted: Why Alfa Romeo will be worth watching at Monza
F1

Promoted: Why Alfa Romeo will be worth watching at Monza

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.