Formula 1 / Special feature

Revealed: Our vision for 2021’s F1 racers

shares
comments
Aug 22, 2019, 3:18 PM

While Formula 1 teams await the definitive version of the 2021 regulations, we've created our own version of what we think the next generation F1 car should look like.

Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge's vision is brought to life in this video by our 3D Editor Matt Fiveash.

We explain the thinking behind our concept, plus what we've kept and rejected from both current F1 and the hints of its actual 2021 shape, as we make our own attempt to achieve the rules revolution's goals of simpler cars that can race more closely.

Read Also:

Slider
List

2021 F1 rules

2021 F1 rules
1/4

Photo by: Autosport

2021 F1 rules

2021 F1 rules
2/4

Photo by: Autosport

2021 F1 rules

2021 F1 rules
3/4

Photo by: Autosport

2021 F1 rules

2021 F1 rules
4/4

Photo by: Autosport

F1 tech race: Giorgio Piola on key 2019 developments

F1 tech race: Giorgio Piola on key 2019 developments
Series Formula 1

Race hub

Belgian GP

