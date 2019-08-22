Revealed: Our vision for 2021’s F1 racers
shares
comments
Aug 22, 2019, 3:18 PM
While Formula 1 teams await the definitive version of the 2021 regulations, we've created our own version of what we think the next generation F1 car should look like.
Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge's vision is brought to life in this video by our 3D Editor Matt Fiveash.
We explain the thinking behind our concept, plus what we've kept and rejected from both current F1 and the hints of its actual 2021 shape, as we make our own attempt to achieve the rules revolution's goals of simpler cars that can race more closely.
Read Also:
Slider
List
2021 F1 rules
1/4
Photo by: Autosport
2021 F1 rules
2/4
Photo by: Autosport
2021 F1 rules
3/4
Photo by: Autosport
2021 F1 rules
4/4
Photo by: Autosport
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
Revealed: Our vision for 2021’s F1 racers
shares
comments
Race hub
29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
7 days
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|FP1
|Fri 30 Aug
|
04:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 30 Aug
|
08:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 31 Aug
|
05:00
12:00
|
|Q1
|Sat 31 Aug
|
08:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 1 Sep
|
08:10
15:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
29 AugTickets
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets