F1 live: The Saudi Arabian GP as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix reaches its climax on race day.
Round two of the 2024 F1 season is here, with Max Verstappen starting from pole position for Red Bull.
But off the track it appears all-out war is unfolding at the world champions, as Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko stated he could be suspended after the race, which led to Verstappen indicating his position at the team might not be certain if Marko departs.
On the track, Oliver Bearman is set to make his F1 race debut as he steps in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, with the Spaniard sidelined by appendicitis. The British 18-year-old starts from 11th on the grid.
The Saudi Arabian GP starts at 5pm GMT.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, and the rest of the field at the start
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Could we have a grandstand finish between the Brits?
The Mercedes driver is admiring the corner speed McLaren currently has. But in a straight line, it is Mercedes that have the advantage.
The pair that are directly battling at present are Norris and Hamilton at the rear of that pack.
Trending
Latest news
Bell cruises to Phoenix Cup win for Toyota, ends Chevy streak
McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”
Marquez "gave up" maiden Ducati MotoGP podium shot in Qatar GP
Latest videos
F1 2024 Saudi Arabian GP Review – The Red Bull Machine Powers On
F1 2024 Saudi Arabian GP Review – The Red Bull Machine Powers On
Why were the cars overheating? | 2024 Bahrain GP F1 Akkodis Race Debrief
Why were the cars overheating? | 2024 Bahrain GP F1 Akkodis Race Debrief
The Tech behind Red Bull's new Drone
The Tech behind Red Bull's new Drone
Top Comments