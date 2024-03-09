F1 live: The Saudi Arabian GP as it happened

Round two of the 2024 F1 season is here, with Max Verstappen starting from pole position for Red Bull.

But off the track it appears all-out war is unfolding at the world champions, as Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko stated he could be suspended after the race, which led to Verstappen indicating his position at the team might not be certain if Marko departs.

On the track, Oliver Bearman is set to make his F1 race debut as he steps in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, with the Spaniard sidelined by appendicitis. The British 18-year-old starts from 11th on the grid.

The Saudi Arabian GP starts at 5pm GMT.