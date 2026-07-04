F1 British GP live commentary and updates - sprint race
Follow along for updates from Formula 1's sprint race at the British Grand Prix
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
Hamilton leads the F1 train around Stowe and the Landostand, getting quite a few car lengths ahead of Antonelli and co, before he slams on the anchors to back the pack up before reaching the grid.
The formation lap is under way for the British GP sprint race. And as expected, Lawson isn't such a gambler, he is actually on mediums and not softs. Blame the tyre graphic.
It is a little cooler than yesterday with air temperature at 22.7C and the track is at 37.7C, which could have swayed Lawson's call to gamble on the softs.
It is still sunny and bright with no chance of rain, so no worries there.
Hold on, the tyre graphic has just updated and Lawson is also on the softs, starting ninth on the grid. He's the outlier and one to watch to see if that pick works out.
Tyres
Almost every driver has opted for the medium tyre as expected. The only outliers are Bottas, Alonso and Stroll who have all opted for the softs. Massive gamble or are they also preparing for test-style run rather than a race?
The grid is clearing and the drivers are getting into their cars. This is your five-minute warning. Get ready!
Hamilton from Antonelli from Verstappen. That makes for a very intriguing top three for the British GP sprint start.
And all three of them are nominees for F1 driver of the month in our new monthly awards. You can vote for that and five other categories here.
Just before the sprint action begins, we want to take a moment to wish the United States a happy Independence Day.
Hopefully Cadillac and Haas can put on a show! Plus, we've already had an American winner today as Ugo Ugochukwu took a dominant victory in the F3 sprint race this morning.
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
While the anticipation builds, why not have a go at our new game Two Seats?
Put your best drivers against a legendary team from F1 history and see if you can beat them.
Williams has made changes to Alex Albon's car so he'll start the sprint from the pitlane. He was due to start 16th, so everyone behind him (both Haas, both Cadillacs and both Aston Martins) move up one spot.
Meanwhile the political games are intensifying between the two leading F1 teams Ferrari and Mercedes, with Fred Vasseur giving a particularly spicy take during the press conference yesterday.
Here's what's going on:
The pitlane is open and the drivers are on their way to the grid. Thirty minutes until lights out for the 17-lap sprint.
"Yesterday they all scared me"
After taking sprint pole, Hamilton admitted he was spooked by Ferrari's prediction on how far they'd be off down the Silverstone straights against Mercedes. Full story:
Lewis Hamilton grabbed pole for the sprint race in front of an adoring Silverstone home crowd, beating championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 0.011s. So they will form the front row of the first sprint race at the British venue since the first ever sprint back in 2021 - which feels like a lifetime ago.
Here's the full grid:
SPRINT GRID
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|Tyres
|km/h
|1
|L. Hamilton Ferrari
|44
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
1'28.376
|239.970
|2
|A. Antonelli Mercedes
|12
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.011
1'28.387
|239.940
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|3
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.321
1'28.697
|239.101
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.327
1'28.703
|239.085
|5
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.357
1'28.733
|239.004
|6
|L. Norris McLaren
|1
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.364
1'28.740
|238.985
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.396
1'28.772
|238.899
|8
|I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing
|6
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.459
1'28.835
|238.730
|9
|L. Lawson Racing Bulls
|30
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.551
1'28.927
|238.483
|10
|A. Lindblad Racing Bulls
|41
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.991
1'29.367
|237.309
|View full results
Sprint Saturday
Hello and welcome to our live text coverage of the British GP sprint race. We're just under 40 minutes away from lights out, so let's get you up to speed on what's happened so far.
By: Haydn Cobb