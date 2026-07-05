F1 British GP live commentary and updates - race day
Follow along for lap-by-lap updates from Formula 1's British Grand Prix
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Summary
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The grid is packed out with stars of British sport and entertainment: Phil Foden, Sir Chris Hoy, Jack Grealish, Lewis Capaldi, Justin Rose, Ellie Kildunne, Jeremy Clarkson to name but a few.
And a certain former Red Bull F1 team boss...
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Here's a quick reminder of the starting grid:
Grid
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|Tyres
|km/h
|1
|A. Antonelli Mercedes
|12
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
1'28.111
|240.691
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.175
1'28.286
|240.214
|3
|L. Hamilton Ferrari
|44
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.347
1'28.458
|239.747
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.370
1'28.481
|239.685
|5
|I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing
|6
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.635
1'28.746
|238.969
|6
|L. Norris McLaren
|1
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.766
1'28.877
|238.617
|7
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|3
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.782
1'28.893
|238.574
|8
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.921
1'29.032
|238.201
|9
|A. Lindblad Racing Bulls
|41
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.194
1'29.305
|237.473
|10
|L. Lawson Racing Bulls
|30
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.605
1'29.716
|236.385
|View full results
The pit exit has closed and all 22 drivers have made it to the grid, including the four contenders for the F1 driver of the month award in our new monthly awards.
You can vote for them here.
image
lego and play
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Two bits of grid admin: Pierre Gasly was given a three-place grid penalty for impeding Lance Stroll in qualifying, while Stroll has been given a grid drop for an engine change. It means Gasly starts from 15th and Stroll starts from 22nd and last.
Here's a visualised round-up of everything that has happened so far at the British GP.
Watch: More Engine Mode Drama? | 2026 British GP Saturday
The pitlane is open and Silverstone erupts (OK, grumbles) to the sound of V6 turbos... it is the first time is a few years there's not been a sniff of rain in the air on race day so no track familiarisation needed on the laps to the grid or dilemmas over starting tyres.
Speaking of fun, during the build-up to the British GP why not try out brand new game Two Seats. Pick two drivers to take on and beat a legendary F1 team from the world championship’s history.
We’re 45 minutes away from lights out, as the pitlane is about to open for the drivers to make their way to the grid.
If you’ve not been watching or haven’t touched social media in the last 60 minutes, you’ll have missed the 22 F1 drivers (and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, for unknown reasons) ‘race’ around a lap of Silverstone in Lego karts. It was everything you’d expect: silly, fun, strange and cringy. Some of the drivers loved it, some of them weren’t fussed and some of them wanted it over as fast as possible. F1 2026 in a nutshell.
time to go racing
Good afternoon one and all! How’s things? Fancy a British GP on a sunny Silverstone afternoon? Oh, go on then…
By: Haydn Cobb