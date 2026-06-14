F1 Barcelona GP live commentary and updates - Race
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Hamilton nearly a second faster than Russell on lap 48. He now has 7.1s in hand.
Looks like Hamilton is trying to build a gap in case he is penalised for that yellow-flag infraction.
Although that VSC enabled Verstappen to make an inexpensive pitstop, the same was true for Leclerc – and Charles is now closing up to the back of the Red Bull.
We're told it was a battery issue for Alonso. A gearbox problem for Stroll.
Hamilton still pulling away from Russell. Another seven tenths on lap 47.
Gasly also made an inexpensive pitstop under that VSC and is currently P9.
Colapinto also "noted" for a yellow flag infringement.
Pending any investigation, Hamilton – on new hards – is 4.2s ahead of Russell as we start lap 45. Antonelli 1.5s behind his Mercedes teammate.
Hamilton has just set the fastest lap of the race, seven tenths quicker than Russell.
So Russell and Antonelli now the hunters rather than the hunted.
Oh, yellow flag infringement for Hamilton has been "noted".
"24 laps remaining. That's the race up ahead of you," Russell is told.
Well that could only have gone better for Hamilton if he'd been able to pit a lap earlier. He has made his third and final pitstop under the VSC and that made it much easier for him to retain the lead.
And just as the virtual safety car period ends, Hamilton leaves the pits ahead of Russell. That is a net P1.
Hamilton now pitting at the end of lap 41.
New mediums for Verstappen.
The Aston Martin is parked on the grass. We have a virtual safety car to clear that.
Russell is P2, 21s behind Hamilton. Antonelli a further second behind.
Verstappen pits at the end of lap 40 – he's released into the path of Bearman.
And we have a yellow flag, something has happened at Turn 9. Alonso has stopped.
Russell has to force his way past Leclerc in the final sector of lap 39 for P2. Leclerc then goes into the pits for a new set of hards.
Hamilton is told to "give everything we have" in the next seven laps before pitting again.
So on lap 39 we have Hamilton leading on 11-lap-old Mediums from Leclerc on 22-lap old hards, with a gap of 15s.
Piastri also pitted, on the same lap as Russell.
So Antonelli leads, 4s ahead of Hamilton., but then he peels into the pits at the end of lap 37. New hards fitted.
So that was new hards for Russell and Norris.
Russell emerges between Leclerc and Norris in P4, 7s off Leclerc.
Russell now told to box – a response to Norris's stop. He comes in at the end of lap 36.
Well, Norris has just been told to box. In he comes at the end of lap 35.
Antonelli is told "not to slow each other down fighting" because they need to keep the gap to Norris "healthy".
What he isn't told is how quickly Hamilton is catching Norris.