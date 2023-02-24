Subscribe
F1 Bahrain pre-season test – Day 2 as it happened

Follow live as Formula 1 pre-season testing continues in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season with the second day of the single test.

After Max Verstappen topped yesterday's opening day of running for Red Bull, on-track action resumes from 07:00 GMT (10:00 local time).

All three days follow the same schedule, with running taking place from 10:00 until 14:15, and from 15:15 until 19:30 (all local time), pausing for a lunch break.

All 10 teams are set to be in action for the Bahrain pre-season test, the only opportunity teams will have to properly put their cars through their paces before the 2023 season proper gets underway next weekend.

More: F1 Bahrain test driver line-up

The Bahrain pre-season test will take place on 23-25 February ahead of the 2023 F1 season opener at the same venue, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on 3-5 March.

By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold, Lewis Duncan, Megan White, Stephen Lickorish

Summary

  • Zhou leads day two of F1 testing from Verstappen after bolting on the soft tyres
  • Session back underway after Russell caused a red flag with hydraulic problem
  • Sainz led the morning session from Sargeant, who used soft tyres to put in his eye-catching lap
Leaderboard
  1. Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1m31.610s, C5 - 133 laps
  2. Verstappen, Red Bull, 1m31.650s, C3 - 47 laps
  3. Alonso, Aston Martin, 1m32.205s, C3 - 130 laps
  4. De Vries, AlphaTauri, 1m32.222s, C5 - 74 laps
  5. Hulkenberg, Haas, 1m32.466s, C4 - 68 laps
  6. Sainz, Ferrari, 1m32.486s, C3 - 70 laps
  7. Sargeant, Williams, 1m32.549s, C5 - 154 laps
  8. Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m32.725s, C3 - 68 laps
  9. Piastri, McLaren, 1m33.175s, C3 - 74 laps
  10. Gasly, Alpine, 1m33.186s, C3 - 59 laps
  11. Magnussen, Haas, 1m33.442s, C3 - 67 laps
  12. Ocon, Alpine, 1m33.490s, C3 - 49 laps
  13. Russell, Mercedes, 1m33.654s, C3 - 26 laps
  14. Perez, Red Bull, 1m33.751s, Proto - 76 laps
  15. Hamilton, Mercedes, 1m33.954s, C3 - 72 laps
  16. Norris, McLaren, 1m35.522s, C2 - 65 laps
  17. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 1m35.708s, C2 - 85 laps
Status: Stopped
That's all for today. The final day of testing will get underway tomorrow from 7am GMT. We'll be live with you from 6:45am GMT. See you then!
Alfa Romeo headed day two of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain as Mercedes suffered a stoppage with Russell:

https://autosport.com/all/news/2023-f1-bahrain-test-zhou-fastest-from-verstappen-as-mercedes-hits-trouble-/10436069/
And that is day two of testing officially done! Zhou heads Verstappen, Alonso, De Vries, Hulkenberg, Sainz, Sargeant, Leclerc, Piastri, Gasly, Magnussen, Ocon, Russell, Perez, Hamilton, Norris and Tsunoda.
No troubles for the six cars who took part in that practice start. Red flag procedure is being practiced again now.
The cars will go around for an extra formation lap now and do a start.
The first part of the practice start procedure is testing out what happens if there is an aborted start, signified by a set of flashing yellow lights lining the pitwall.
The red flag has been cleared, so those who can will head out for some practice starts.
Zhou appeared to have a clutch issue when he went to do a practice start at the end of pitlane. At Williams, Sargeant's car has been chained off even though the car is being shown as not live. Possibly a practice of the protocol for when there is an electrical systems issue.
Session has now been red-flagged, but - again - this is all part of the systems test.
But the car has now been wheeled away, so everything appears to be ok at Williams now.
At Williams, the mechanics are huddled around Sargeant's car wearing yellow gloves suggesting there is some sort of electrical problem.
Not all plain sailing for Alfa, though, as Zhou has stopped at the end of pitlane and is being wheeled back to his garage.
With that, Zhou and Alfa Romeo will end day two of the Bahrain test fastest of all.
And there is the yellow flag, which will quickly become a VSC and then a red flag.
There is just 21 minutes of running left, but realistically only six before the race direction system checks get underway in the final 15 minutes before the chequered flag.
Standing next to Bottas in pitlane is new Alfa boss Andreas Seidl who - from certain angles - looks a lot like our head of podcasts Martyn Lee!
Zhou goes fastest overall in the Alfa Romeo with a 1m31.610s on the soft tyre. Bottas still doesn't give anything away as to how he feels about that.
Leclerc is out on the C1 hard tyre as he begins a run.
We're currently watching world champion Verstappen, though he's on a high fuel run right now as his latest effort was 6.3s off his best lap.
Zhou leaps up to third in the Alfa Romeo with a 1m32.214s. Bottas and his questionable new hairstyle watches on, giving nothing away as to how he might have felt about that.
Load more
