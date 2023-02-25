Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Follow the Day 3 action
Follow live as Formula 1 pre-season testing continues in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season with the third day of the single test.
After Max Verstappen topped the opening day and Zhou Guanyu went fastest yesterday, on-track action resumes from 07:00 GMT (10:00 local time).
All three days follow the same schedule, with running taking place from 10:00 until 14:15, and from 15:15 until 19:30 (all local time), pausing for a lunch break.
All 10 teams are set to be in action for the Bahrain pre-season test, the only opportunity teams will have to properly put their cars through their paces before the 2023 season proper gets under way next weekend.
The Bahrain pre-season test will take place on 23-25 February ahead of the 2023 F1 season opener at the same venue, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on 3-5 March.
By: Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard, Lewis Duncan, Stephen Lickorish, Megan White
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60
Photo by: Mark Sutton
