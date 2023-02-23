Subscribe
Previous / What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells Next / Live: Follow the first day of Bahrain F1 pre-season test
Formula 1 News

2023 Bahrain F1 test preview: Who is driving and when

The 2023 Formula 1 season kicks off in Bahrain on Thursday with three crucial days of testing ahead of next weekend's curtain-raiser at the same venue.

Filip Cleeren
By:
2023 Bahrain F1 test preview: Who is driving and when
Listen to this article

Due to relatively stable technical regulations, F1 winter testing has reverted to just a single three-day test at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Testing starts on Thursday 23 February at 10:00 local Bahrain time and runs until Saturday. All three days follow the same schedule, with the running taking place from 10:00 until 14:15 and from 15:15 until 19:30, pausing for a lunch break. It will be broadcast by F1 TV and most local rights holders.

Changes for 2023 include a raised floor in an effort to combat the dreaded porpoising effect that plagued several teams throughout last year, the first season of all-new technical regulations.

But with testing limited to just three days, teams will face an uphill battle to work through their run plans and get on top of how their new machinery behaves on track. Any reliability issues will be very costly, and therefore most teams have already used up one or more filming days to shake down their cars and get early gremlins out of the way.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W14

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

That means drivers will only receive one-day-and-a-half to adjust to their new cars, with the likes of George Russell and Fernando Alonso urging F1 to increase testing again for next year.

All eyes will be on top teams Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes, with the latter playing down its chances to match its rivals early on despite making vast progress towards the end of a troubled 2022 season.

Lance Stroll is the notable absentee this week after the Canadian got injured during a bike accident in training. Aston Martin will replace him with reserve driver and reigning Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich alongside Fernando Alonso, while it is not yet known if Stroll will recover in time to take part in next week's Bahrain Grand Prix.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri, Williams driver Logan Sargeant and AlphaTauri's Nyck de Vries are the three full-time rookies in 2023, who will be looking to hit the ground running in Sakhir.

Who will drive at F1 pre-season testing? 

Team 

 Day 1 AM Day 1 PM Day 2 AM Day 2 PM Day 3 AM Day 3 PM

Red Bull 

 Max Verstappen Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Sergio Perez

Ferrari 

 Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc TBA TBA TBA TBA

Mercedes 

 George Russell Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton George Russell George Russell Lewis Hamilton

Alpine 

 Pierre Gasly Esteban Ocon Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly Pierre Gasly Esteban Ocon

McLaren 

 Oscar Piastri Lando Norris Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Oscar Piastri Lando Norris

Alfa Romeo 

 Zhou Guanyu Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas

Aston Martin 

 Fernando Alonso Felipe Drugovich TBA TBA TBA TBA

Haas 

 Nico Hulkenberg Kevin Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Nico Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Kevin Magnussen

AlphaTauri 

 Yuki Tsunoda Nyck de Vries Yuki Tsunoda Nyck de Vries Nyck de Vries Yuki Tsunoda

Williams 

 Alex Albon Logan Sargeant Logan Sargeant Logan Sargeant Alex Albon Alex Albon
 
shares
comments

Related video

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Live: Follow the first day of Bahrain F1 pre-season test
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks

Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks

Formula 1

Drive to Survive season 5 review Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

Formula 1

How to watch Drive to Survive S5 Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Inside the job of F1 race engineer The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing

Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing

Formula 1

Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan

Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan

SUPC Supercars

Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan

Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks

Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks

Formula 1

Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks

Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?

Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

Is porpoising eradicated from F1? Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?

What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What we learned on Day 1 in Bahrain What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Somerfield

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What teams must escape in testing What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers behind Red Bull penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Questions remain over FIA clampdown The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.