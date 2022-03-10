Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Live: Follow the Bahrain F1 test as it happens

Follow all the action from the Bahrain Formula 1 test as it happens with our minute-by-minute coverage.

Live: Follow the Bahrain F1 test as it happens

By: Haydn Cobb, Jake Boxall-Legge

Leaderboard
  1. Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m35.953s, C4 - 13 laps
  2. Ocon, Alpine, 1m37.852s, C2 prototype - 6
  3. Vettel, Aston Martin, 1m37.945s, C2 - 12
  4. Perez, Red Bull, 1m37.950s, C2 prototype - 16
  5. Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1m39.290s, C3 - 15
  6. Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1m40366.s, C4 - 15
  7. Hamilton, Mercedes, 1m40.605s, C2 - 19
  8. Albon, Williams, No time, C4 - 6
  9. Norris, McLaren, No time, C4 - 4
  • F1 pre-season testing at Bahrain is underway
  • Mercedes shows off bold sidepod design
Status: Live
03:17 Zhou's back out on track - here's a look at the new Alfa Romeo livery: 

 
03:11 "It's not just the Autosport F1 team operating on a few hours sleep this morning thanks to British Airways' latest ineptitude on our flight from London. Also landing into Bahrain in the small hours of today was TV's Will Buxton, Naomi Schiff, Rosanna Tennant, Lawrence Barretto (formerly of this parish, of course) and David Croft. Plus the head of communications for two F1 squads and Mercedes' chief strategist James Vowles. He was carrying what appeared to be a delicate item of hand luggage clearly marked 'fragile', which we very much hope was an intricate aero part to be bolted onto the reworked W13 before Lewis Hamilton climbed aboard this morning."
Alex Kalinauckas
03:08 Ocon moves up to P2, still almost 2s off Leclerc's best lap.
03:07 There's some strengthening cables now on the Mercedes to support the floor - perhaps trying to reduce flex and minimise the porpoising effect on the straights.
03:00 Gasly improves to P5 with a lap in the 1m40s, as Albon returns to the pits with a hot seat. Leclerc's back out too.
02:57

Here's the order after the first hour:

  1. Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m35.953s, C4 - 6 laps
  2. Vettel, Aston Martin, 1m37.945s, C2 - 7
  3. Perez, Red Bull, 1m37.950s, C2 prototype - 9
  4. Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1m39.290s, C3 - 4
  5. Hamilton, Mercedes, 1m40.605s, C2 - 14
  6. Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1m43.070s, C4 - 11
  7. Ocon, Alpine, No time, C2 - 1
  8. Albon, Williams, No time, C4 - 4
  9. Norris, McLaren, No time, C4 - 2
02:57 Alex Albon heads out as soon as I hit send on the last post, as does Gasly. Thanks guys.
02:56 All's quiet on the track once more as we head towards the end of the first hour of running. Teams assess the data from the first batch of runs, conduct setup changes, and prepare for another go.
02:52 So let's talk Mercedes sidepods: what are the advantages and disadvantages? It gives the team a smaller cross-sectional area, cutting drag and helping to give the floor a boost - but they lose the interaction between the corner of the sidepod working with the tyre wake.
02:50 Norris is out on the road, with the track to himself in his marginally re-liveried McLaren. It's got a touch more black to offset the orange a little bit, as he carries out a sniff of aero work.
02:49 The returning Kevin Magnussen gets a re-induction tour around the Haas garage. He's been away in the US for a year, racing in IMSA for Chip Ganassi Racing - with an IndyCar outing at Road America with Arrow McLaren SP.
02:45 Just two cars yet to run in this opening hour: McLaren and Haas. McLaren's preparing itself to run some aero validation work, while Haas will emerge later on in the day after freight delays.
02:38
 
02:38 Guanyu Zhou is out on track in the freshly-reliveried Alfa Romeo - he's currently fourth fastest as it stands. Meanwhile, Leclerc winds down the pace, posting a 1m35.953s.
02:32 Leclerc's circulating on the C4 tyres, finding time on Perez. The Ferrari doesn't look particularly porpoisy, just reactive on the bumps.
02:27
 
02:24 Sergio Perez is now out in the Red Bull RB18, going P1 for the time being with a 1m38.582s. Still no representative times at the moment.
02:17

Mercedes unveils new F1 sidepod design

The new upgrades feature minimalist sidepods, and some aggressive looking fins that run alongside the cockpit to comply with side-impact regulations.

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/mercedes-unveils-bold-f1-sidepod-design-in-bahrain-test/8862058/
02:16

How porpoising in F1 works

Is porpoising a function of stalling? We asked an aerodynamicist and they said no: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/the-mechanics-behind-porpoising-in-f1-and-how-to-fix-it/8693581/
02:13 Hamilton's still going out there, bouncing along under the porpoise effect on the main straight.
02:09 Sebastian Vettel has a big lock-up into Turn 8, a frequent zone for catching the left-front tyre. It's also super-windy out there, with Hamilton having an earlier wide moment.
02:08 Inspiration for the Mercedes W13?

 
02:06 It's a 1m41.508s for Hamilton there - but we don't have any proper timing figures just yet.
02:04 Hamilton hits the track, complete with shrunken sidepods. Tiny little inlets, only the crash structure protruding out from that part of the car.
02:01 Pierre Gasly kicks us off, followed by Zhou - both bearing plenty of aero rakery to conduct early tests.
02:00 Let's go testing, everybody!
01:54 I have coffee, so we're sorted. Early mornings and I don't quite go hand-in-hand...
01:47 15 minutes until running gets under way. If you get a chance, have a look at the Mercedes sidepods...there's almost nothing to them. Think Lamborghini 291, but more extreme.
01:45

F1 Bahrain pre-season test day 1 line-ups

Mercedes: Hamilton (AM)/Russell (PM)
Red Bull: Perez
Ferrari: Leclerc (AM)/Sainz (PM)
McLaren: Norris
Alpine: Ocon (AM)/Alonso (PM)
AlphaTauri: Gasly
Aston Martin: Vettel (AM)/Stroll (PM)
Williams: Albon
Alfa Romeo: Zhou (AM)/Bottas (PM)
Haas: Fittipaldi
01:40

News: Kevin Magnussen rejoins Haas

If you didn't see it last night, you have now; Kevin Magnussen replaces Nikita Mazepin at Haas on a multi-year deal. Pietro Fittipaldi will conduct today's running for Haas, with Magnussen and Mick Schumacher dividing the final two days between them.
01:37 Good moooooorning everyone! We're back, we're live, and we're ready for the Bahrain F1 test. Three days of running - and we'll have updates galore for you as things evolve.
