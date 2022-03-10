Live: Follow the Bahrain F1 test as it happens
Follow all the action from the Bahrain Formula 1 test as it happens with our minute-by-minute coverage.
By: Haydn Cobb, Jake Boxall-Legge
Summary
| Leaderboard
| Summary
Here's the order after the first hour:
- Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m35.953s, C4 - 6 laps
- Vettel, Aston Martin, 1m37.945s, C2 - 7
- Perez, Red Bull, 1m37.950s, C2 prototype - 9
- Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1m39.290s, C3 - 4
- Hamilton, Mercedes, 1m40.605s, C2 - 14
- Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1m43.070s, C4 - 11
- Ocon, Alpine, No time, C2 - 1
- Albon, Williams, No time, C4 - 4
- Norris, McLaren, No time, C4 - 2
Mercedes unveils new F1 sidepod design
The new upgrades feature minimalist sidepods, and some aggressive looking fins that run alongside the cockpit to comply with side-impact regulations.
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/mercedes-unveils-bold-f1-sidepod-design-in-bahrain-test/8862058/
How porpoising in F1 works
Is porpoising a function of stalling? We asked an aerodynamicist and they said no: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/the-mechanics-behind-porpoising-in-f1-and-how-to-fix-it/8693581/
F1 Bahrain pre-season test day 1 line-upsMercedes: Hamilton (AM)/Russell (PM)
Red Bull: Perez
Ferrari: Leclerc (AM)/Sainz (PM)
McLaren: Norris
Alpine: Ocon (AM)/Alonso (PM)
AlphaTauri: Gasly
Aston Martin: Vettel (AM)/Stroll (PM)
Williams: Albon
Alfa Romeo: Zhou (AM)/Bottas (PM)
Haas: Fittipaldi
News: Kevin Magnussen rejoins Haas
If you didn't see it last night, you have now; Kevin Magnussen replaces Nikita Mazepin at Haas on a multi-year deal. Pietro Fittipaldi will conduct today's running for Haas, with Magnussen and Mick Schumacher dividing the final two days between them.