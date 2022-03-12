Tickets Subscribe
Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 3

Formula 1 pre-season testing will conclude today with the third and final day of the Bahrain test ahead of next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 3

Track action gets underway at 7am GMT and finishes at 4pm GMT. The day will be split by a one-hour lunch break (11am-12pm GMT) which can be reduced if requested due to lost track time from either red flags or poor weather conditions.

Haas has been granted extra time to catch up on the missed four hours of track running on Thursday, following a late arrival of its freight to the circuit. The US team was permitted an extra hour of track time after the chequered flag on Friday and will be permitted to continue to run through today’s lunch break plus have two hours of further running this evening.

New signing Kevin Magnussen, replacing Nikita Mazepin, following the termination of his contract, made good use of this extra testing time by posting Friday’s fastest time courtesy of a 1m33.207s effort set on C4 tyre in cooler conditions.

AlphaTauri set the pace on Thursday while Ferrari led the way on Friday before Magnussen’s late show.

McLaren will head into the final day again without Daniel Ricciardo, who had been absent from the test due to feeling unwell before testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday night. Lando Norris will pilot the MCL36 in the Australian’s absence.

By: Tom Howard, Stefan Mackley

Summary

Leaderboard
1. Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1m33.959s, C4, 27 laps
2. Perez, Red Bull, 1m34.134s, C3, 9
3. Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1m34.865s, C4, 29
4. Sainz, Ferrari, 1m34.905s, C5, 24
5. Norris, McLaren, 1m35.504s, C4, 27
6. Latifi, Williams, 1m35.634s, C5, 23
7. Hamilton, Mercedes, 1m36.217s, C5, 20
8. Alonso, Alpine, 1m37.196s, C2, 27
9. Stroll, Aston Martin, 1m37.536s, C3, 20
10. Magnussen, Haas, 1m38.616s, C2, 33
Summary
  • Final day of pre-season testing underway in Bahrain
  • Lando Norris is filling in Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren after the latter tested positive for Covid-19 
Status: Live
Not this time, as he falls nearly three-tenths short of his best.
Back to the top of the times, and Zhou has set a purple sector one. Could we be about to see a new fastest lap?
Magnussen currently sits bottom of the pile in terms of fastest times. And it gets worse for the Dane as Alonso is about to surpass his total number of laps.
Despite registering 33 laps on the board, thanks in part to the extra running they were granted this morning, it's not all good news for Haas as the car is suffering from a water leak.
And is three-tenths down in the middle sector, before crossing the line some seven-tenths off his own PB.
Perez launches himself onto another flying lap, but is already two-tenths down in the first sector.
Alonso is back on track, with the hardest compound of tyre - the C1s - bolted on to his Alpine.
It leaves him less than two-tenths down on Zhou's time, which still remains the fastest so far this morning after nearly 1 hour and 30 minutes of track action.
Not only is he out on track, but he's running quick. Fastest middle sector, followed by a PB in the final sector means he sets a new time of 1m34.134s on the C3 tyre.
The Mexican has only completed eight laps so far today - the least of any driver as it stands - but is out on track for some more miles.
Perez has been using those new sidepods to good use, with currently the second fastest time - a 1m34.733s.
Red Bull Racing RB18 side detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 side detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Here is a better look at Red Bull's new sidepods. 
Sainz has just rejoined the circuit in his Ferrari, which still catches the eye even after seeing it running for several days now.
And there's a change at the top of the leaderboard. Zhou has put the Alfa Romeo fastest with a 1m34.543s.

Latifi's Williams team-mate Alex Albon has talked about the work required to get the car back on track this morning.

“It was a small issue, and with the fire it looked spectacular. But we got on top of it, flew some parts out, and here we are. The guys worked pretty hard. The parts came pretty late as well, so there was an early morning shift, and they did a great job to get it ready for 10am.”
Latifi is also on the cusp of making the 20-lap mark, already more than the Williams driver managed yesterday due to his rear brake fire.
That's the 20 lap mark for Norris, whose currently circulating on the C3 tyre.
Norris rejoins the track for McLaren, while Hamilton has decided he's had enough running for now and pits.
And a personal best in the final sector means he sets a 1m37.196s which moves the Alpine driver up to eighth in the times.
And a personal best in the second...
Speaking of Alonso, the Spaniard sets a personal best in the first sector...
Only Hamilton, Stroll and Alonso are currently making use of the track.
Stroll improves his time with a 1m37.536s but remains eighth fastest still.
Gasly sit in P2 just over a tenth behind Perez although the AlphaTauri driver is running a step softer tyres.
Perez has come into the pits and appeared to catch his team unawares. The Mexican has gone back out having posted a new benchmark of 1m34.733s.
Perez goes straight to the top of the times with his first lap on the C3 tyres. The Red Bull is running a new scuplted sidepod design.
News just in! Williams will be given some extra running time for Latifi today to make up for the time lost to a fire yesterday.
The Red Bull appears to feature revised sidepods and rear end.
The Red Bull appears! Sergio Perez comes out on to track.
Sainz pits. Only Zhou, Alonso and Stroll out on track currently.
Sainz goes fastest now. The Ferrari driver posts a 1m35.222s on the yellow walled C3 tyres.
Norris is on a flier but doesn't improve on his benchmark time.
Sainz, sitting P2, has just had a moment but recovers.
Norris is filling in again for Daniel Ricciardo today after the Australian tested positive for Covid-19 last night. 
Norris is running on the C4 softs.
It looks like Hamilton is running on the C5 soft tyres. These are marked with a just red Pirelli logos.
Sainz has moved to P2 now in the Ferrari but is 0.4s shy of Norris.
The screens are around the Red Bull garage, a bit of work going on by the team at the minute.
Red Bull and Max Verstappen is the only car yet to hit the track.
Norris to the top now on the C3 yellow walled tyres. He posts a 1m35.504s effort.
